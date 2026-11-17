Shares of Senco Gold Ltd are likely to remain in focus after the jewellery retailer reported its strongest-ever sales performance during the 41-day festive season between October 1 and November 11, 2026. The company clocked record Retail Net Sales Value (NSV) of more than Rs 2,426 crore during the Dhanteras and Diwali period, registering a robust 26% year-on-year growth despite volatile market conditions and elevated gold prices.
The impressive performance was supported by higher customer footfalls, an increase in transaction volumes, strong new customer additions and healthy business growth across both company-owned and franchise-operated showrooms.