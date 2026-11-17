Senco Gold also reported a record topline of more than Rs 5,000 crore in the first half of FY27. Additionally, the company crossed the Rs 10,000 crore milestone in trailing twelve-month (TTM) sales, highlighting its expanding business scale and sustained growth momentum.

Commenting on the festive performance, Suvankar Sen, Managing Director and CEO of Senco Gold, said the company implemented a targeted and comprehensive marketing strategy throughout the 41-day festive period to attract new customers, strengthen relationships with existing buyers and improve store footfalls and conversions.

As part of its festive push, the company rolled out the Dhanteras Shagun campaign alongside several new jewellery collections to capitalise on strong seasonal demand.

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The marketing strategy placed particular emphasis on affordable yet aspirational jewellery in the Rs 50,000 to Rs 2 lakh price bracket, catering to the varied preferences of festive shoppers.

Senco Gold shares closed 8.09% lower at Rs 312.05 on Monday against the previous close of Rs 339.50. A total of 2.24 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 7.08 crore. Market cap of the jewellery firm fell to Rs 5,114.53 crore.