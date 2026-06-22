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'First thing tourists see is slums': Harsh Goenka flags contrasts in India's growth story after Mumbai landing

'First thing tourists see is slums': Harsh Goenka flags contrasts in India's growth story after Mumbai landing

"The challenge before us is not growth alone, but ensuring that growth reaches everyone," says Harsh Goenka

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  • Updated Jun 22, 2026 6:31 PM IST
'First thing tourists see is slums': Harsh Goenka flags contrasts in India's growth story after Mumbai landingHarsh Goenka on landing in Mumbai: 'International tourists first see a vast expanse of slums'

RPG Group Chairman Harsh Goenka on Monday reflected on the contrasts in India's growth story, saying that while landing in Mumbai he realised that an international tourist's first view of the country is often a vast expanse of slums.

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In a post on X, Goenka said the experience highlighted the gap between India's economic progress and the housing conditions faced by millions. "I was landing in Mumbai yesterday and realized from the plane that an international tourist first sees a vast expanse of slums," he wrote on X.

Calling India "a story of stark contrasts", Goenka said the country simultaneously has "world-class infrastructure and millions lacking dignified housing".

“The challenge before us is not growth alone, but ensuring that growth reaches everyone,” he added.

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His remarks drew a response from ace investor Shankar Sharma, who questioned Goenka's reference to world-class infrastructure and pointed out that the sight of slums around Mumbai's airport has existed for decades.

"Sir, two respectful questions," Sharma wrote. "1. World-class infrastructure? Bombay flyovers, roads, by lanes, world-class? And other cities?"

On Goenka's observation about slums, Sharma added: “As regards landing over slums: that's been there for 40 + years ( I noticed in '88 when I was flying out of Bombay the first time). So what took you so long...”

The exchange came as Goenka's post focused attention on the challenge of ensuring that India's economic growth translates into broader improvements in living conditions and housing.
 

Published on: Jun 22, 2026 6:30 PM IST
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