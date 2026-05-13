FM Sitharaman's Russia trip called off amid PM Modi's forex conservation drive

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has cancelled her planned visit to Russia, according to CNN-News18, in the latest sign of the Centre's push to reduce fuel consumption and avoid unnecessary foreign exchange outflows amid the ongoing West Asia crisis.

Earlier reports had suggested Sitharaman could travel to Russia to attend a meeting of the New Development Bank.

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The development comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed for lower fuel consumption, reduced dependence on imported goods and curbs on "foreign-currency-intensive services".

The government sources, however, clarified that the message was not about "austerity measures" or cutting public spending, but about "spending more wisely".

"Austerity usually suggests budget cuts, reduced government spending, lower subsidies, and fiscal tightening," the sources said. "But the prime minister’s appeal is not about spending less, it is about spending more wisely by reducing fuel consumption, avoidable dependence on imported goods and foreign-currency-intensive services."

The Prime Minister himself reduced the size of his convoy during recent visits to Gujarat and Assam while maintaining mandatory security arrangements under the SPG protocol. He also asked officials to include electric vehicles in his convoy wherever possible without making new purchases.

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The Centre's push has triggered similar steps across BJP-ruled states and among senior leaders.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed a 50% reduction in the number of vehicles accompanying him and ministers in the state.

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav announced that only a minimum number of vehicles would remain in his convoy and asked ministers to follow similar practices. "Until the next order, there will be a minimum number of vehicles in my cavalcade from a security perspective, and there will be no vehicle rallies," Yadav said.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta capped the use of official vehicles by ministers and MLAs in Delhi and urged residents to adopt carpooling and use buses and metro services.

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Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma similarly directed officials to minimise convoy usage and avoid unnecessary security vehicles.

The Maharashtra government has also instructed ministers to seek prior approval from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis before using aircraft for official travel.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Modi urged citizens to reduce petrol and diesel consumption, use metro rail services, carpool, adopt electric vehicles and work from home wherever possible to help conserve foreign exchange.

