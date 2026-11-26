The court said FSSAI must revisit and reformulate the threshold levels for each nutrient of concern, calculating them on the basis of total sugar and saturated fat. It also made clear that the values in Table 15.1 of the Dietary Guidelines for India (DGI) 2024 should not be adopted as they were calculated with reference to added sugar and added fat.

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The thresholds should neither be set too high nor too low, the bench said.

The court further directed FSSAI to ensure that warning labels use a separate hexagon for each nutrient, carrying a standardised pictorial representation alongside the corresponding words “HIGH FAT”, “HIGH SUGAR” or “HIGH SALT”. It said the labels should not combine multiple nutrients into a single hexagon.

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The directions were issued in a public interest litigation seeking warning labels on packaged food to disclose salt, sugar and fat levels.

During an earlier hearing, the bench had criticised FSSAI’s handling of the issue and questioned whether the regulator was yielding to corporate pressure instead of prioritising public health, particularly that of children.

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FSSAI subsequently filed an affidavit on August 28 proposing red-coloured hexagonal labels for products high in any two or more of added saturated fat, added sugar and salt. The labels would carry warnings such as “HIGH FAT”, “HIGH SUGAR” and “HIGH SALT”, and, where applicable, “HIGHLY SWEETENED BEVERAGE”.

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The regulator had proposed bringing the regulations into force within four months of notifying the draft rules and inviting stakeholder comments. The court had questioned shortcomings in that proposal before delivering its detailed judgment on Thursday.

