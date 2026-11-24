The FDA also reported cockroaches, open dustbins near food areas and live flies in a bag of flour at some of the inspected premises. These findings prompted immediate enforcement action under the state’s food safety rules.

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Establishments affected

Along with NSCI in Worli, the FDA suspended the food licence of British Brewing Company in Lower Parel and Crusto’s Pizza in Prabhadevi, which is operated by Curefoods India Ltd.

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Other Mumbai establishments named in the action include Maratha Chicken Suppliers in Borivali East, Velvet Fine Chocolates in Govandi, and Shane-Ilahi Bakery and Store in Govandi.

In a related action, the FDA imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on a Mumbai University canteen operator at Fort for operating without a valid licence. The penalty was separate from the licence suspensions announced for the six Mumbai establishments.

Part of wider drive

The suspensions were carried out during the FDA’s inspection drive on November 22 and 23. The regulator said it suspended the licences of six establishments in Mumbai and 21 in the Pune division during the drive.

The crackdown was led by Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe. Officials said the action was intended to reinforce compliance with food safety and hygiene standards across hotels, restaurants, bakeries and food manufacturing units.

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The FDA’s action comes amid an intensified statewide enforcement campaign. Earlier in November, the regulator had suspended licences of 105 food business operators across Maharashtra after inspections conducted on November 4 and 5, with Mumbai accounting for 28 of those suspensions.