From Bahrain to Dubai, 4 Indians win 200g gold bars worth ₹25 lakh each in UAE draw

For the four winners, the prize came after months or years of buying Big Ticket tickets, sometimes as part of a group and sometimes alone.

Office boy wins after years in Bahrain

Aruna, 45, has called Bahrain home for 23 years and works as an office boy. He had been buying Big Ticket tickets for some time, but started playing regularly with a group of friends only in the past four months.

“I was so happy and surprised when I found out I had won,” he said.

Aruna has not yet decided what he will do with his prize. His message to others is simple. Keep trying your luck and never lose hope.

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Freelancer tried her luck alone

Manisha, 30, is originally from Mumbai and has lived in Sharjah for more than a decade. She has been taking part in Big Ticket for three years, buying tickets every month and sometimes joining others.

This time, she decided to buy a ticket on her own. The winning call left her feeling both emotional and happy.

She has not decided how she will use the prize yet, but said she will continue taking part in future draws.

“Never lose hope. One day, you might just get lucky!” she said.

Group ticket finally pays off

Jijoy, 51, from Kerala, has lived in Sharjah since 2007 and works in the contracting industry. His family lives in India.

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He has been buying tickets every month as part of a group of five to 10 people. He was unaware of the e-draw when the Big Ticket team contacted him about the win. He later checked the website to confirm it.

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Jijoy plans to share the winnings with his group, save the remaining amount and support his wife and children.

“We love purchasing Big Ticket every month, and I would like to thank the Big Ticket team for their continued support,” he said.

Engineer wins after one year in Dubai

Sadathulla, 51, a civil engineer from Bangalore, has been living in Dubai for the past year. He first came across Big Ticket at the airport and has since bought tickets both in-store and online.

“I was extremely excited when I received the news. I honestly couldn’t believe my luck. It was such a wonderful surprise!” he said.

He is yet to decide how he will use the prize and plans to continue taking part in Big Ticket. His advice to others is short and simple. “Trust your luck.”