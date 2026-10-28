‘Better than Europe’: A Polish traveller took Vande Bharat and was surprised by these 3 things

For a train service that is still relatively new to many international travellers, such comparisons offer an interesting look at how Vande Bharat is being viewed outside India.

Food stood out

Soon after boarding the Vande Bharat, Patalas-Kalra said she received water, masala chai, biscuits and a full meal. She had chosen the vegetarian option, which included poha, two cutlets, curd and a muffin.

The food service was one of the biggest surprises for her. She said her experience was better than what travellers usually get on European trains, where they generally receive water and a piece of chocolate.

That difference also highlights how onboard catering can shape a traveller’s overall impression of a train journey. For long-distance passengers, food is not just an extra service but an important part of the experience.

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Comfortable seats and an on-time arrival

Patalas-Kalra also compared the seating experience. She found the seats on both Indian and European trains clean and comfortable.

The comparison is notable because comfort can often be subjective, especially when travellers are used to different train systems and seating styles. In this case, she found little to complain about on either side.

But punctuality was another part of the journey that caught her attention. Her Vande Bharat arrived exactly on time.

She pointed out that train services can vary across Europe depending on the country. In Poland, she said she has often faced delays.

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For Indian travellers, the reaction is also interesting because punctuality is one of the key factors that can shape how people judge a train service. The fact that an international traveller specifically noticed the timing makes it a notable part of her review.

Her experience shows that Vande Bharat is not only being watched for its speed or appearance. For international travellers, everyday details such as food, seating and arriving on time can matter just as much.

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Social media reacts

Her comparison also drew attention to the way Indian train services are being viewed by international travellers.

One user said, “It’s great to see Vande Bharat getting this kind of appreciation from international travellers. The food, comfort and punctuality really do make a difference.”

Another noted that international comparisons can offer a different perspective on services that Indian travellers may often take for granted.

For Vande Bharat, the attention is not just about speed. Food, comfort and punctuality are becoming an important part of how travellers judge the overall experience.