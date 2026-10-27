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Dubai's giant gold jhumkas weigh over 16 kg and set 2 Guinness records; here's how they were made

Dubai's giant gold jhumkas weigh over 16 kg and set 2 Guinness records; here's how they were made

A team of 55 artisans spent 5,840 hours crafting giant gold jhumkas that broke two Guinness World Records in Dubai.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 27, 2026 2:33 PM IST
Dubai's giant gold jhumkas weigh over 16 kg and set 2 Guinness records; here's how they were madeA pair of giant jhumkas has set 2 Guinness World Record. (Photo: joyalukkas/instagram)

Dubai has added another glittering entry to its “city of gold” reputation after Joyalukkas Jewellery unveiled a pair of handcrafted 22-carat gold jhumkas weighing 16.514 kg. The earrings, named Mayura Sahasra — meaning “A Thousand Peacocks” — have won two Guinness World Records: the heaviest pair of gold earrings and the largest pair of earrings.

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The giant jhumkas were unveiled on Saturday, October 24, at Jewel of Joy by Joyalukkas in Dubai Gold District by UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri. According to a Gulf News report, Guinness World Records verified both titles.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The pair’s combined net gold weight is 16.514 kg, which the company said is more than five times the previous record for the heaviest pair of gold earrings.

The earrings were made by 55 skilled artisans, who spent 5,840 hours over several months creating the traditional bell-shaped jhumka design. Each earring measures 1.215 metres in length and 0.682 metres in diameter.

The design is centred on the peacock, a motif commonly seen in South Asian bridal jewellery. The company said the jhumkas will be preserved as a complete pair and displayed permanently at its showroom.

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‘A tribute to Dubai’

Dr Joy Alukkas, Chairman of Joyalukkas Group, described the creation as a tribute to Dubai and the artisans who brought the concept to life. He said the project reflected nearly four decades of the company’s growth alongside the city.

He added that securing two Guinness titles in one creation was a proud moment for the family, the company’s teams across 13 countries, and its customers.

What it means for Joyalukkas 

While the sheer quantity of gold has drawn attention, the achievement also highlights the scale of traditional Indian jewellery-making. Jhumkas are a familiar part of Indian bridal and festive jewellery, and the oversized pair turns that everyday ornament into a museum-scale showpiece.

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Joyalukkas described the achievement as a milestone for the brand, which operates one of the world’s largest jewellery retail networks. Joyalukkas said the record-setting creation reflects both its design ambition and the skill of its artisan team. The jhumkas are now on display in Dubai Gold District, giving visitors a close look at one of the world’s most extraordinary pieces of gold jewellery.

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Published on: Oct 27, 2026 2:33 PM IST
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