Dubai's giant gold jhumkas weigh over 16 kg and set 2 Guinness records; here's how they were made

The pair’s combined net gold weight is 16.514 kg, which the company said is more than five times the previous record for the heaviest pair of gold earrings.

The earrings were made by 55 skilled artisans, who spent 5,840 hours over several months creating the traditional bell-shaped jhumka design. Each earring measures 1.215 metres in length and 0.682 metres in diameter.

The design is centred on the peacock, a motif commonly seen in South Asian bridal jewellery. The company said the jhumkas will be preserved as a complete pair and displayed permanently at its showroom.

Advertisement

MUST READ: Jewellers bet on festive cheer to spark gold demand despite sharp import dip

‘A tribute to Dubai’

Dr Joy Alukkas, Chairman of Joyalukkas Group, described the creation as a tribute to Dubai and the artisans who brought the concept to life. He said the project reflected nearly four decades of the company’s growth alongside the city.

He added that securing two Guinness titles in one creation was a proud moment for the family, the company’s teams across 13 countries, and its customers.

What it means for Joyalukkas

While the sheer quantity of gold has drawn attention, the achievement also highlights the scale of traditional Indian jewellery-making. Jhumkas are a familiar part of Indian bridal and festive jewellery, and the oversized pair turns that everyday ornament into a museum-scale showpiece.

Advertisement

DO CHECKOUT: No number, no strategy, just luck: Kerala businessman and 5 friends win 200-gram gold bar in UAE draw

Joyalukkas described the achievement as a milestone for the brand, which operates one of the world’s largest jewellery retail networks. Joyalukkas said the record-setting creation reflects both its design ambition and the skill of its artisan team. The jhumkas are now on display in Dubai Gold District, giving visitors a close look at one of the world’s most extraordinary pieces of gold jewellery.