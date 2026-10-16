From colonial lines to protected zones: Why Indian citizens need permits to visit parts of India

States requiring Full Entry Permits (ILP)

In four northeastern states, non-resident Indian citizens must obtain an Inner Line Permit prior to entry, regardless of whether they are visiting for tourism, business, or official work.

Arunachal Pradesh: Covering the northeastern tip of the country, Arunachal Pradesh mandates an ILP for all non-domiciled Indian citizens crossing its interstate borders with Assam or Nagaland. Permits are issued online or at designated liaison offices in major cities like New Delhi, Kolkata, and Guwahati.

Nagaland: Nagaland enforces the ILP to protect indigenous tribal populations and preserve local customary laws. Visitors entering commercial hubs like Dimapur or moving toward Kohima must carry valid permits. The state offers streamlined online applications for short-term tourists.

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Mizoram: Mizoram requires domestic visitors to secure an ILP before crossing its borders via road or arriving at Aizawl’s Lengpui Airport. Temporary permits are generally issued for 15 days and can be extended for additional periods under local regulation.

Manipur: It became the fourth state to implement the ILP system following presidential approval. Non-residents entering the state must carry a valid permit issued by the state government, obtainable via online portals or at designated entry checkposts.

States & UTs with region-specific restrictions

Rather than applying across an entire state, several regions require special inner line permits, police clearances, or protected area permits specifically for high-security border sectors or indigenous tribal reserves.

Sikkim: While the capital city of Gangtok and main tourist hubs are open, visits to high-altitude border areas require special permits. Indian travelers heading to Nathu La Pass, Gurudongmar Lake, and parts of North Sikkim must obtain Protected Area Permits through registered travel agencies or local authorities.

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Ladakh: Due to its proximity to international frontiers, domestic travelers in Ladakh require Protected Area Permits (or inland movement passes) to visit sensitive border destinations such as Pangong Tso, Nubra Valley, Tso Moriri, and the Changthang region.

Lakshadweep: To safeguard fragile island ecosystems and preserve the culture of the local inhabitants, entry to Lakshadweep is strictly regulated. Every domestic visitor must obtain an Entry Permit issued by the Lakshadweep Administration, usually facilitated by sponsor verification or approved resort bookings.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands: While major tourist destinations around Port Blair, Havelock, and Neil Islands do not require permits for Indian nationals, visiting protected tribal reserves — such as the habitats of the Jarawa or Sentinelese tribes — is strictly prohibited or heavily restricted under the Andaman and Nicobar Protection of Aboriginal Tribes Regulation.

Border belts of Himachal Pradesh & Uttarakhand

Specific high-altitude routes running close to the Tibetan border — such as areas beyond Sumdo in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur-Spiti belt, or the Niti and Nelang valleys in Uttarakhand — require inner line passes issued by local District Magistrates for defense and security purposes.