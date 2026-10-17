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Thailand’s 'Casio connection': How a $60 watch became a symbol of political power

Thailand’s 'Casio connection': How a $60 watch became a symbol of political power

Deputy Transport Minister Siripong Angkasakulkiat, one of the recipients, said the value of the watch lies in the person giving it rather than its monetary worth

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 17, 2026 2:00 AM IST
Thailand’s 'Casio connection': How a $60 watch became a symbol of political powerThailand’s political elite has found an unusual new status symbol

Thailand’s political elite has found an unusual new status symbol, and it costs less than $60 (around Rs 5,000). The Casio AE1200WH digital watch, gifted by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul to ministers, senior bureaucrats and political allies, has become a symbol of proximity to power in the Southeast Asian nation.

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Nicknamed the “Casio Royale” because of its retro design and distinctive world-map display, the inexpensive timepiece has earned its wearers the informal label “Casio Connection”. Unlike luxury watches that signal wealth through their price tags, these Casio watches carry a different message: a personal connection with the prime minister.

According to a Bloomberg report, Anutin purchases the watches from small shops and markets during his travels and official visits around Bangkok. He then gets his name engraved on them before presenting them as gifts to selected recipients.

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Deputy Transport Minister Siripong Angkasakulkiat, one of the recipients, said the value of the watch lies in the person giving it rather than its monetary worth. He received his watch after a cabinet meeting and has reportedly worn it almost every day since. He even joked that he had largely stopped wearing his expensive luxury watches.

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The recipients have also begun comparing details of their gifts, including whether their watches came with metal or resin straps. These small details have added to the accessory's appeal among officials.

Political significance behind the $60 watch

Anutin, known for his political deal-making, has built alliances with influential provincial families in his ruling Bhumjaithai Party and senior officials in Thailand's powerful Interior Ministry. The gifts have drawn attention to the role of personal relationships in the country's political landscape.

Napon Jatusripitak, a visiting fellow at Singapore's ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute, suggested that receiving a personal gift from the prime minister could create a sense of obligation among recipients and encourage loyalty.

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One prominent recipient is Thamanat Prompow, an influential political figure whose Kla Tham Party has been positioning itself for a possible entry into Anutin's ruling coalition. His appearance wearing an engraved Casio has fuelled speculation about political alignments.

However, government spokesman Ekkapob Pianpises has rejected suggestions that the watches represent membership of an exclusive political circle. He said Anutin appreciates the watch's practicality and simply wants to share it with others.

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Published on: Oct 17, 2026 2:00 AM IST
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