From engine fires to a cockpit attack: 5 times Indian pilots saved lives mid-air

Here are five such incidents that show what happened when things went seriously wrong in the air.

Smit Machchhar

On September 30, 2026, Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar was flying Flydubai Flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv when his co-pilot attacked him inside the cockpit.

The Boeing 737 plunged more than 14,000 feet in about 30 seconds. Despite being seriously injured, Machchhar managed to open the cockpit door. Passengers and crew then entered, subdued the attacker and helped restore control of the aircraft.

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Two reserve Flydubai pilots who were travelling on the flight subsequently took control and landed the aircraft safely in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia. More than 170 people were on board.

Monica Khanna

In June 2022, Captain Monica Khanna was piloting a SpiceJet flight from Patna to Delhi when the aircraft's left engine caught fire shortly after take-off.

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The crew suspected a bird strike, and an inspection later found that three fan blades had been damaged. Khanna shut down the affected engine and returned to Patna while the aircraft flew on its remaining engine.

The Boeing 737 landed safely and all 185 passengers were evacuated without injuries.

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Maitreyee Shitole

In October 2024, Air India Express Flight IX613 from Tiruchirappalli to Sharjah developed a hydraulic problem shortly after take-off.

The aircraft, carrying 141 passengers, could not simply return immediately. Pilot Iqrom Rifadly Fahmi Zainal and co-pilot Maitreyee Shrikrishna Shitole kept the aircraft circling over Tiruchirappalli for more than two hours to reduce its fuel load before attempting the landing.

The Boeing 737 eventually landed safely at Tiruchirappalli airport

Amit Kumar

In May 2016, Captain Amit Kumar was flying a Beech King Air C-90A air ambulance from Patna to Delhi when its two engines failed one after another.

With the aircraft below 3,000 feet and Delhi's Najafgarh area below, Kumar had to choose where to bring it down. He turned towards an open field in Kair village rather than the more densely populated area.

The aircraft crash-landed in the field, but everyone on board survived. Kumar later said the pilots had about 10 seconds to make the final decision.

Saurabh Sharma

On April 1, 2014, Wing Commander Saurabh Sharma was flying an Indian Air Force AN-32 carrying 35 passengers and five crew members towards Kargil.

During the descent, the aircraft developed a critical problem with its right engine. With the aircraft flying through mountainous terrain, Sharma shut down the failing engine and carefully handled the aircraft for a single-engine landing at Kargil's high-altitude airfield.

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All 40 people aboard survived. Sharma was later awarded the Vayu Sena Medal for gallantry for saving their lives.

From a cockpit attack to an engine fire and complete engine failure, these incidents show what can happen when pilots have to make crucial decisions under extreme pressure.