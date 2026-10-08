From iPhone 17 Pro to ₹9 essentials, Instamart festive sale offers up to 90% off on gadgets, beauty, home products

For consumers planning to buy electronics during the festive season, the sale includes the Apple iPhone 17 Pro 256GB at ₹1,19,999. Samsung smartphones start at ₹10,999*, while Apple MacBooks start at ₹66,900.

Other products on offer include a Bosch Mixer Grinder at ₹2,499, JBL Speaker at ₹3,999, MagSafe Power Bank at ₹999 and Ninja Portable Blender at ₹2,999*.

Beauty, home & everyday essentials

The sale also covers regular household purchases, with beauty and personal care products from brands including Simple, Wishcare, Plum, Vaseline, Dove, Pantene and Dot & Key.

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Face washes start at ₹99, while shampoos and conditioners are available at up to 80% off*. Perfumes are available at up to 60% off*, along with offers on winter collections.

For everyday purchases, dry fruit chikki, energy bars and laddoos start at ₹9. Energy bars start at ₹29, while ice cream tubs are available at 50% off and cleaning essentials start at ₹70. Navratri needs start at ₹89.

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Consumers looking to buy home and kitchen products can find Home Centre products at up to 50% off and Raymond Home bedsheets starting at ₹299*. Other offers include bedsheets starting at ₹99*, a Bergner Stainless Steel Cooker at ₹999/-, home décor starting at ₹49 and kitchen essentials at discounts of up to 50-90%*.

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The sale also includes festive gifting options. LEGO products are available at up to 50% off*, Barbie products start at ₹199/-, while soft toys start at ₹89.

Card discounts

Beyond the product-level discounts, shoppers can get 10% off using HDFC Bank Credit Cards, Axis Bank MyZone Credit Cards, and Visa Classic Debit and Platinum Cards.

Swiggy HDFC Bank Credit Card users can also avail up to 10% cashback on eligible transactions. HDFC Bank Credit Card users can save up to ₹5,500 on select items.

The sale comes as quick-commerce platforms expand into categories traditionally associated with e-commerce, including electronics, home products, beauty and toys.