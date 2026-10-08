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From iPhone 17 Pro to ₹9 essentials, Instamart festive sale offers up to 90% off on gadgets, beauty, home products

From iPhone 17 Pro to ₹9 essentials, Instamart festive sale offers up to 90% off on gadgets, beauty, home products

The sale also covers regular household purchases, with beauty and personal care products from brands including Simple, Wishcare, Plum, Vaseline, Dove, Pantene and Dot & Key.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 8, 2026 6:38 PM IST
From iPhone 17 Pro to ₹9 essentials, Instamart festive sale offers up to 90% off on gadgets, beauty, home productsBeyond the product-level discounts, shoppers can get 10% off using HDFC Bank Credit Cards, Axis Bank MyZone Credit Cards, and Visa Classic Debit and Platinum Cards.

Festive shopping is getting more expensive for many households, but quick-commerce platforms are increasingly trying to pull shoppers with deals on products beyond groceries. Instamart has brought back its Quick India Movement sale, offering discounts of up to 50-90% on electronics, home appliances, beauty products, toys, kitchen products and everyday essentials.

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The sale is live on the Instamart and Swiggy apps, with products starting at ₹9. It includes brands such as Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, realme, OPPO, Motorola, boAt, JBL, LEGO, Barbie, Bosch, Philips, Bergner, L'Oréal Paris and Tupperware.

For consumers planning to buy electronics during the festive season, the sale includes the Apple iPhone 17 Pro 256GB at ₹1,19,999. Samsung smartphones start at ₹10,999*, while Apple MacBooks start at ₹66,900.

Other products on offer include a Bosch Mixer Grinder at ₹2,499, JBL Speaker at ₹3,999, MagSafe Power Bank at ₹999 and Ninja Portable Blender at ₹2,999*.

Beauty, home & everyday essentials

The sale also covers regular household purchases, with beauty and personal care products from brands including Simple, Wishcare, Plum, Vaseline, Dove, Pantene and Dot & Key.

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Face washes start at ₹99, while shampoos and conditioners are available at up to 80% off*. Perfumes are available at up to 60% off*, along with offers on winter collections.

For everyday purchases, dry fruit chikki, energy bars and laddoos start at ₹9. Energy bars start at ₹29, while ice cream tubs are available at 50% off and cleaning essentials start at ₹70. Navratri needs start at ₹89.

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Consumers looking to buy home and kitchen products can find Home Centre products at up to 50% off and Raymond Home bedsheets starting at ₹299*. Other offers include bedsheets starting at ₹99*, a Bergner Stainless Steel Cooker at ₹999/-, home décor starting at ₹49 and kitchen essentials at discounts of up to 50-90%*.

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The sale also includes festive gifting options. LEGO products are available at up to 50% off*, Barbie products start at ₹199/-, while soft toys start at ₹89.

Card discounts

Beyond the product-level discounts, shoppers can get 10% off using HDFC Bank Credit Cards, Axis Bank MyZone Credit Cards, and Visa Classic Debit and Platinum Cards.

Swiggy HDFC Bank Credit Card users can also avail up to 10% cashback on eligible transactions. HDFC Bank Credit Card users can save up to ₹5,500 on select items.

The sale comes as quick-commerce platforms expand into categories traditionally associated with e-commerce, including electronics, home products, beauty and toys.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 8, 2026 6:38 PM IST
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