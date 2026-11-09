From Jesus & Mary College student to the Chief Justice's chair: Who is Justice B V Nagarathna, set for a 37-day CJI stint?

Justice B V Nagarathna was born on October 30, 1962, in Bengaluru. She is the daughter of former Chief Justice of India E S Venkataramiah, who served as the 19th CJI in 1989, as per her profile shared by SCC.

She studied history at Jesus and Mary College, Delhi University, and graduated in 1984. She later completed her law degree from the Campus Law Centre, Delhi University, in 1987.

After enrolling as an advocate in 1987, she practised law in Bengaluru. Her practice covered constitutional, administrative, commercial and family law, among other areas.

From lawyer to Karnataka High Court judge

Justice Nagarathna was appointed an Additional Judge of the Karnataka High Court on February 18, 2008. She became a permanent judge on February 17, 2010.

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During her years at the Karnataka High Court, she handled cases across several areas of law and also took on judicial and administrative responsibilities.

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She was elevated to the Supreme Court in August 2021 and took oath as a judge on August 31 that year.

Her landmark Supreme Court cases

Justice Nagarathna has been part of several important Constitution Bench matters at the Supreme Court. Her separate opinions in some of these cases have received considerable attention.

Demonetisation case

In the case challenging the Centre's 2016 demonetisation decision, the Supreme Court upheld the move by a 4:1 majority in January 2023. Justice Nagarathna was the lone dissenter.

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She held that the process followed for demonetisation was not legally valid and said such a major exercise should have been carried out through legislation.

Mineral rights case

In 2024, Justice Nagarathna was part of a nine-judge Constitution Bench that examined whether states could levy taxes on mineral rights.

The majority held that states have the power to tax mineral rights. Justice Nagarathna dissented, holding that royalty paid on mining leases is in the nature of a tax.

Industrial alcohol case

Justice Nagarathna was also part of the nine-judge Constitution Bench that examined the regulation of industrial alcohol.

She dissented from the majority view and maintained that industrial alcohol is distinct from intoxicating liquor meant for human consumption.

GM mustard case

Justice Nagarathna was also part of the Supreme Court bench that dealt with the environmental release of genetically modified mustard.

She raised concerns about the regulatory approval process and the assessment of the potential risks associated with genetically modified crops.

What makes her judicial record notable?

A significant part of Justice Nagarathna's Supreme Court career has been her separate opinions in major Constitution Bench cases.

Her dissent in the demonetisation case, followed by her opinions in the mineral rights and industrial alcohol cases, has made her judicial approach particularly noteworthy.

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Her elevation as CJI in 2027 will therefore come after a career that has included several high-stakes constitutional and legal questions before the country's highest court.

Justice Nagarathna is scheduled to take over as Chief Justice of India on September 24, 2027.

Her tenure will be brief because she is due to retire on October 29, 2027. She will nevertheless enter the office after a long legal career spanning advocacy, the Karnataka High Court and the Supreme Court.