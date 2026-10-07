'Fruitful' India visit: As Modi completes 25 yrs in office, Japan PM Sanae Takaichi recalls his hospitality

“For many years, you have dedicated yourself to the development of Indian society and the nation, and since 2001, you have demonstrated outstanding political leadership over a long period as Chief Minister,” Takaichi said. “I express my deep respect for your achievements in advancing India's development and elevating its standing in the international community.”

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Takaichi also recalled her visit to India in July this year and thanked Modi for the warm hospitality extended to her during the trip.

“Moreover, during my visit to India in July this year, I was extended the warmest hospitality, for which I once again express my sincere gratitude,” she said.

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本日、モディ首相（@narendramodi）の首長在職25周年に際し、心からお祝い申し上げます。 インドの社会と国家の発展に長年尽力され、2001年以降は首長として長きにわたり卓越した政治的リーダーシップを発揮されてきたこと、インドの発展と国際社会における地位向上を成し遂げられていることに、深い敬意を表します。 また、本年7月の私のインド訪問の際には、大変温かいおもてなしをいただき、改めて感謝申し上げます。 インドの食文化や音楽に触れながら、日印の「特別戦略的グローバル・パートナーシップ」を新たな段階へと導くための施策について、モディ首相と具体的な意見交換を行うことができ、実り多き滞在となりました。 来年は「日印国交樹立75周年」を迎えます。 「自由で開かれたインド太平洋（FOIP）」の実現のため、戦略的方向性を共有する日印で、パートナーシップを更に前に進めるべく、モディ首相と一層連携していきます。 प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेंद्र मोदी जी के सरकार के प्रमुख के तौर पर 25 वर्ष की अवधि पूरे होने पर मैं अपनी शुभकामनाएँ व्यक्त करना चाहती हूँ। भारत के समाज और राष्ट्र के विकास को साकार करने के लिए वे वर्षों से प्रयास करते आए हैं और सन् 2001 से अपने उत्कृष्ट राजनीतिक नेतृत्व से सरकार के प्रमुख के पद संभालते आए हैं। उन्होंने भारत के विकास को गति देने के साथ ही अंतरराष्ट्रीय स्तर पर भी भारत की प्रतिष्ठा को नई ऊंचाइयों तक पहुंचाया। इन सारी उपलब्धियों के लिए, मैं एक साथी राजनीतिज्ञ के रूप में सम्मान भावना व्यक्त करती हूँ। मैं फिर से प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेंद्र मोदी जी का आभार व्यक्त करना चाहती हूँ कि इस जुलाई में मेरी भारत यात्रा के दौरान मुझे उनका बेहद गर्मजोशी भरा स्वागत मिला। भारत की खाद्य संस्कृति और संगीत का अनुभव करते हुए, मुझे जापान-भारत की "विशेष रणनीतिक और वैश्विक साझेदारी" को अगले स्तर तक ले जाने के लिए उनके साथ ठोस कदमों पर विचार-विमर्श करने का शुभ अवसर प्राप्त हुआ। मेरी भारत यात्रा बहुत ही फलदायी रही। अगले वर्ष जापान-भारत राजनयिक संबंधों की स्थापना की 75वीं वर्षगाँठ है। मुक्त एवं खुले हिन्द-प्रशांत क्षेत्र (FOIP) को साकार करने हेतु मैं प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेंद्र मोदी जी के साथ मिलकर काम करना चाहती हूँ ताकि रणनीतिक दिशा को साझा करने वाले जापान तथा भारत मिलकर हमारी साझेदारी को और आगे बढ़ाया जा सके। — 高市早苗 (@takaichi_sanae) October 7, 2026

The Japanese Prime Minister said her visit to India also gave her an opportunity to experience the country’s food and music while discussing with Modi ways to strengthen bilateral relations.

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“While experiencing India's culinary culture and music, I was able to engage in concrete discussions with Prime Minister Modi on measures to advance the Japan-India ‘Special Strategic and Global Partnership’ to a new stage, making my stay immensely fruitful,” Takaichi said.

She further underlined the significance of the India-Japan relationship, noting that 2027 will mark the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

“Next year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and India,” she said.

Takaichi also referred to India and Japan's shared strategic vision in the Indo-Pacific region. She said both countries would work more closely to advance the Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP) initiative.

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“To realise a ‘Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP),’ Japan and India, which share strategic directions, will further strengthen our partnership through even closer collaboration with Prime Minister Modi,” she said.

In her concluding remarks, Takaichi reiterated her respect for Modi’s political journey and achievements. She said that, as a fellow politician, she valued his contribution to India’s development and its growing international stature.

Modi first became Gujarat Chief Minister on October 7, 2001, before serving as Prime Minister from 2014 onwards. His 25-year political journey at the head of a government has made him one of India’s longest-serving political leaders in executive office.