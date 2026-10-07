'Fruitful' India visit: As Modi completes 25 yrs in office, Japan PM Sanae Takaichi recalls his hospitality

“For many years, you have dedicated yourself to the development of Indian society and the nation, and since 2001, you have demonstrated outstanding political leadership over a long period as Chief Minister,” Takaichi said. “I express my deep respect for your achievements in advancing India's development and elevating its standing in the international community.”
READ THIS: Modi completes 25 yrs in office: PM Modi offers prayers at Delhi's Shri Vinayaka Temple; BJP, NDA hold Seva Sankalp events
Takaichi also recalled her visit to India in July this year and thanked Modi for the warm hospitality extended to her during the trip.
“Moreover, during my visit to India in July this year, I was extended the warmest hospitality, for which I once again express my sincere gratitude,” she said.
The Japanese Prime Minister said her visit to India also gave her an opportunity to experience the country’s food and music while discussing with Modi ways to strengthen bilateral relations.
“While experiencing India's culinary culture and music, I was able to engage in concrete discussions with Prime Minister Modi on measures to advance the Japan-India ‘Special Strategic and Global Partnership’ to a new stage, making my stay immensely fruitful,” Takaichi said.
She further underlined the significance of the India-Japan relationship, noting that 2027 will mark the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.
“Next year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and India,” she said.
Takaichi also referred to India and Japan's shared strategic vision in the Indo-Pacific region. She said both countries would work more closely to advance the Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP) initiative.
ALSO READ: PM Modi’s Powerful Viksit Bharat Message: “We Must Live For The Nation
“To realise a ‘Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP),’ Japan and India, which share strategic directions, will further strengthen our partnership through even closer collaboration with Prime Minister Modi,” she said.
In her concluding remarks, Takaichi reiterated her respect for Modi’s political journey and achievements. She said that, as a fellow politician, she valued his contribution to India’s development and its growing international stature.
Modi first became Gujarat Chief Minister on October 7, 2001, before serving as Prime Minister from 2014 onwards. His 25-year political journey at the head of a government has made him one of India’s longest-serving political leaders in executive office.