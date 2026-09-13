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Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Wishes, messages, greetings to send to your friends, loved ones

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Wishes, messages, greetings to send to your friends, loved ones

Whether you are looking for a short WhatsApp message, a heartfelt greeting for your parents or a festive social media caption, these Ganesh Chaturthi wishes can help you spread the festive spirit

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 13, 2026 1:40 AM IST
Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Wishes, messages, greetings to send to your friends, loved onesGanesh Chaturthi is a festival of devotion, joy and new beginnings, celebrated with immense enthusiasm across India

Ganesh Chaturthi is a festival of devotion, joy and new beginnings, celebrated with immense enthusiasm across India. In 2026, Ganesh Chaturthi will be observed on Monday, September 14, with devotees bringing Lord Ganesha home, performing puja and seeking blessings for prosperity, wisdom and the removal of obstacles.

The festival is also a time when families and friends come together to exchange greetings and blessings. Whether you are looking for a short WhatsApp message, a heartfelt greeting for your parents or a festive social media caption, these Ganesh Chaturthi wishes can help you spread the festive spirit.

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READ THIS: Mumbai Ganeshotsav: GSB Seva Mandal takes ₹703 crore insurance cover as Maha Ganpati gets 66 kg gold, 335 kg silver

Ganesh Chaturthi wishes for family

  • May Lord Ganesha bless our family with happiness, good health, peace and prosperity. Ganpati Bappa Morya!
  • May Bappa remove every obstacle from our lives and fill our home with love and positivity. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!
  • Wishing our family a blessed Ganesh Chaturthi filled with devotion, togetherness and countless beautiful memories.
  • May Lord Ganesha guide us towards wisdom, success and happiness. Wishing everyone at home a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.
  • As Bappa enters our home, may He bring prosperity, harmony and endless blessings with Him. Ganpati Bappa Morya!

Social media-friendly wishes

  • Bappa has arrived! Time for devotion, celebration, modaks and unlimited positivity. Ganpati Bappa Morya!
  • A little more faith, a little more happiness and a whole lot of Bappa's blessings. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!
  • Welcoming Bappa with folded hands, grateful hearts and endless love. Ganpati Bappa Morya!
  • May the beats of dhol, the fragrance of flowers and Bappa's blessings make this Ganesh Chaturthi unforgettable.
  • Let every new beginning start with Bappa's blessings. Wishing you and your family a joyous Ganesh Chaturthi 2026!

ALSO READ: Central Railway adds 262 trains: The Ganpati travel rush is already showing

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Short Ganesh Chaturthi messages

  • Ganpati Bappa Morya! May Bappa bless you and your loved ones always.
  • May Lord Ganesha remove all obstacles and lead you towards success. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!
  • Wishing you peace, prosperity and happiness this Ganesh Chaturthi.
  • May Bappa's blessings brighten every corner of your life. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!
  • Welcome home, Bappa! May your presence fill every heart with joy and devotion.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 13, 2026 1:40 AM IST
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