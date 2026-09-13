Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Wishes, messages, greetings to send to your friends, loved ones

Ganesh Chaturthi is a festival of devotion, joy and new beginnings, celebrated with immense enthusiasm across India. In 2026, Ganesh Chaturthi will be observed on Monday, September 14, with devotees bringing Lord Ganesha home, performing puja and seeking blessings for prosperity, wisdom and the removal of obstacles.

The festival is also a time when families and friends come together to exchange greetings and blessings. Whether you are looking for a short WhatsApp message, a heartfelt greeting for your parents or a festive social media caption, these Ganesh Chaturthi wishes can help you spread the festive spirit.