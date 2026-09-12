Gujarat passes 'Ease of Doing Business Bill 2026': Shops, malls can stay open 24 hours

The new provision removes restrictions that previously required commercial establishments to shut during specified night hours. Under the earlier rules, establishments in municipal and state highway areas generally had to remain closed between 2 am and 6 am, while businesses in other areas faced closure between 11 pm and 6 am.

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The amendment now permits eligible establishments to remain open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, potentially giving businesses greater flexibility to serve customers and operate according to demand.

Worker rights and safety rules continue

Importantly, the reform does not mean employees can be required to work continuously. Existing provisions covering working hours, rest intervals, leave, employment conditions and worker safety will continue to apply.

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Businesses will also have to follow requirements related to cleanliness, traffic management and public safety while operating during extended hours.

Simpler business regulations

According to India Today, Gujarat Minister of State for Industry Dr Jairam Gamit said the legislation was aimed at making regulatory processes “simpler, faster, transparent and more industry-friendly.”

He said the reforms would reduce unnecessary regulatory burdens, encourage self-declaration and self-certification, and promote technology-driven governance.

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12 amendments across five laws

The bill brings together 12 amendments across five state laws. Among the changes are risk-based fire-safety regulations, easier registration under the Shops and Establishments Act, and stronger facilitation measures for micro, small and medium enterprises.

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These measures are intended to reduce procedural hurdles and make it easier for businesses, particularly smaller enterprises, to comply with regulations.

Auto-appeal and auto-escalation mechanism

The legislation also introduces technology-based auto-appeal and auto-escalation mechanisms for public services. Under the proposed system, unresolved government services or complaints can automatically move to a higher authority after the stipulated deadline.

The mechanism is aimed at improving accountability and ensuring that delays in government services do not unnecessarily affect businesses and citizens.

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Gujarat links reform to 2047 vision

Gamit linked the reforms to the Gujarat Industrial Policy 2026 and the state's vision of “Developed Gujarat to Developed India @2047”.

He said the measures would help create a more favourable environment for investment, entrepreneurship and employment while ensuring that workers' rights, public safety and public health remain protected.