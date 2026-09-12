BRICS flags unilateral tariffs, non-tariff measures as trade tensions reshape global economy

PM Narendra Modi formally proposed the adoption of the declaration at the summit.

“The draft of the BRICS New Delhi Declaration 2026 is before us. It encapsulates the essence of our discussions and reflects our perspectives on key global and regional issues. It also outlines priorities for further strengthening BRICS cooperation. If no member has any objection, I propose that we adopt the declaration. No objections have been raised by any member. The New Delhi Declaration 2026 is adopted unanimously,” Modi said.

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BRICS raises concerns over trade barriers

The bloc's criticism of unilateral tariffs and non-tariff measures comes as trade restrictions have become an increasingly important issue for emerging economies. By specifically referring to measures that distort trade and conflict with WTO rules, BRICS has underlined its preference for a rules-based international trading system.

The declaration also condemned unilateral coercive measures that are contrary to international law, extending the bloc's concerns beyond conventional tariffs and trade barriers.

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The grouping encouraged continued discussions aimed at finding practical solutions for cross-border payments among BRICS countries. The issue forms part of broader efforts to strengthen economic and financial cooperation among members and facilitate trade.

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India, which holds the BRICS chairship, has been pushing members to strengthen trade cooperation, reduce barriers and expand business opportunities. New Delhi has also sought to position the grouping as a stronger voice for developing economies in global economic governance.

India works to build consensus

The unanimous adoption followed sustained Indian consultations to bridge differences among members. An Indian source with direct knowledge of the development said negotiations involved several contentious issues and that reaching agreement amid ongoing conflicts and heightened tensions in the Gulf region was a particularly complex diplomatic challenge.

The consensus was significant after BRICS foreign ministers meeting in New Delhi in May failed to issue a joint statement because of differences between Iran and the United Arab Emirates.

The trade-related position therefore emerged against a backdrop of broader geopolitical tensions within and beyond the grouping. The declaration also expressed concern over growing risks of nuclear danger and conflict and stressed that nuclear safeguards, safety and security must always be upheld, including during armed conflicts.

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Modi calls for stronger Global South voice

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Opening the summit, Modi said BRICS had “come of age” and needed to translate its unity and consensus into concrete results on the global stage.

“While strengthening BRICS, we must also determine the direction of global reform,” Modi said. “The Global South is today in the front row when it comes to global crises, but in the back row when it comes to decision-making. We have to transform this pyramid and privilege into a platform of partnership — where every country has a voice, every member has a stake.”

Modi also reiterated India's demand for reform of the United Nations Security Council, including permanent representation for India and other emerging powers.

“The message of this BRICS Summit being held in India should be clear: If our future is shared, then the right to shape that future must also be shared,” Modi said.

The BRICS grouping comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates.

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