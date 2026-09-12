Trump says Iran ‘probably’ behind Saudi oil pipeline attack as West Asia tensions rise

Speaking to reporters in Dublin, Trump was asked whether Iran was responsible for the attack on the vital oil conduit.

“I think they are, probably they are,” Trump told reporters in Dublin when asked if Iran was responsible for the attack on the vital oil conduit.

Trump also said he had spoken with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, whom he described as a “good friend”.

The comments came after Saudi Arabia said drones from Iraq had struck its East-West pipeline on Friday, prompting Riyadh to shut the route.

Saudi pipeline hit by drones

The East-West pipeline connects Abqaiq near the Gulf to the port of Yanbu on the Red Sea. Saudi Arabia has been using the pipeline during the ongoing Middle East conflict as an alternative route to transport crude and bypass the Strait of Hormuz.

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Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry condemned the attack, saying, “the targeting of the East-West pipeline in the Riyadh and Medina regions by several drones coming from Iraq, which caused human injuries and damage”.

The ministry also said Riyadh had decided against an immediate response.

“At the request of the Iraqi prime minister... (Riyadh) has chosen not to respond at this stage and to support the efforts of the Iraqi government ... to prevent attacks launched from Iraq against the Kingdom and neighbouring countries.”

Trump says Houthis do not want US involved

Trump also said Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis had contacted his administration and indicated that they did not want the US to become directly involved in the conflict.

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“They would much prefer not having us involved, and they're letting most ships go ⁠through. There's just one country that they're not too happy with, and we'll get ⁠that straightened out," Trump added.

The US president also expressed confidence that shipping through the Strait of Hormuz could be facilitated.

Trump said “Everything will work out just fine” when asked whether he could help facilitate crucial shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran hits back at US

Meanwhile, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei accused the US government of attempting to justify what he described as an unlawful war against Iran.

In a post on X, he said, “The narrative advanced by the US Secretary of War on the anniversary of 9/11 is riddled with fundamental contradictions; you cannot wage aggression, carry out cowardly assassinations, and inflict civilian casualties while simultaneously claiming exclusive authority to define terrorism and determine whose violence is legitimate.”

The developments come amid heightened regional tensions, with attacks on Saudi energy infrastructure adding to concerns over crude supplies and shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.