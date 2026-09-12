Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
world news
Trump says Iran ‘probably’ behind Saudi oil pipeline attack as West Asia tensions rise

Trump says Iran ‘probably’ behind Saudi oil pipeline attack as West Asia tensions rise

US President Donald Trump said Iran was “probably” behind a drone attack that forced Saudi Arabia to shut its East-West oil pipeline, a key crude export route. The attack comes amid escalating Middle East tensions and uncertainty over shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 12, 2026 10:00 PM IST
Trump says Iran ‘probably’ behind Saudi oil pipeline attack as West Asia tensions riseDonald Trump told reporters in Dublin that he believed Iran was “probably” responsible.

US President Donald Trump on Saturday said Iran was probably responsible for an aerial attack on Saudi Arabia that shut down the kingdom’s East-West pipeline, a key route for exporting crude while bypassing the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump said he had spoken with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as concerns grew over attacks on critical energy infrastructure and rising tensions across the region.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Speaking to reporters in Dublin, Trump was asked whether Iran was responsible for the attack on the vital oil conduit.

“I think they are, probably they are,” Trump told reporters in Dublin when asked if Iran was responsible for the attack on the vital oil conduit.

Trump also said he had spoken with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, whom he described as a “good friend”.

The comments came after Saudi Arabia said drones from Iraq had struck its East-West pipeline on Friday, prompting Riyadh to shut the route.

Saudi pipeline hit by drones

The East-West pipeline connects Abqaiq near the Gulf to the port of Yanbu on the Red Sea. Saudi Arabia has been using the pipeline during the ongoing Middle East conflict as an alternative route to transport crude and bypass the Strait of Hormuz.

Advertisement

Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry condemned the attack, saying, “the targeting of the East-West pipeline in the Riyadh and Medina regions by several drones coming from Iraq, which caused human injuries and damage”.

The ministry also said Riyadh had decided against an immediate response.

“At the request of the Iraqi prime minister... (Riyadh) has chosen not to respond at this stage and to support the efforts of the Iraqi government ... to prevent attacks launched from Iraq against the Kingdom and neighbouring countries.”

Trump says Houthis do not want US involved

Trump also said Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis had contacted his administration and indicated that they did not want the US to become directly involved in the conflict.

Advertisement

“They would much prefer not having us involved, and they're letting most ships go ⁠through. There's just one country that they're not too happy with, and we'll get ⁠that straightened out," Trump added.

The US president also expressed confidence that shipping through the Strait of Hormuz could be facilitated.

Trump said “Everything will work out just fine” when asked whether he could help facilitate crucial shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran hits back at US

Meanwhile, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei accused the US government of attempting to justify what he described as an unlawful war against Iran.

In a post on X, he said, “The narrative advanced by the US Secretary of War on the anniversary of 9/11 is riddled with fundamental contradictions; you cannot wage aggression, carry out cowardly assassinations, and inflict civilian casualties while simultaneously claiming exclusive authority to define terrorism and determine whose violence is legitimate.”

The developments come amid heightened regional tensions, with attacks on Saudi energy infrastructure adding to concerns over crude supplies and shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 12, 2026 10:00 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more