Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
india
Viksit Bharat Sankalp Garba: Vadodara creates Guinness World Record with 46,818 participants

Viksit Bharat Sankalp Garba: Vadodara creates Guinness World Record with 46,818 participants

A Guinness World Records adjudicator was present at the venue and handed over the record certificate to the municipal authorities

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 8, 2026 6:17 PM IST
Viksit Bharat Sankalp Garba: Vadodara creates Guinness World Record with 46,818 participantsThe event was organised by the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) in association with United Way of Baroda

Vadodara’s famous Garba tradition reached a new global milestone as 46,818 people came together to perform Garba at the United Way Garba Ground, setting a Guinness World Record. The historic event, held on October 7 as part of the ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Garba’, turned the city into a sea of dancers and celebration.

Advertisement

The achievement was also highlighted by Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, who shared pictures and a video of the massive gathering on social media. He said that nearly 50,000 people had come together for the event and described the achievement as a moment when “Gujarat dances, India celebrates.”

READ THIS: All about Bodhana Sivanandan, 11-year-old who set Guinness world record as youngest woman grandmaster

46,818 dancers create world record

The event was organised by the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) in association with United Way of Baroda. The Guinness World Records requirement for the attempt was 30,000 participants, but Vadodara surpassed the target by a significant margin, with 46,818 verified Garba participants taking part simultaneously.

A Guinness World Records adjudicator was present at the venue and handed over the record certificate to the municipal authorities. The achievement was dedicated to the people of Vadodara, with officials saying the certificate would be made available to citizens through the civic body's website.

Advertisement

Atul Purohit leads the celebrations

The record-breaking Garba evening featured renowned folk singer Atul Purohit, popularly known as Atul Dada. His performance added to the festive atmosphere as thousands of participants danced together at the venue. Purohit, who was formerly associated with the Vadodara Municipal Corporation, dedicated the achievement to the people of the city.

The event was held around the theme of ‘Viksit Vadodara through Viksit Gujarat and Viksit Bharat’, combining Gujarat’s traditional Garba culture with messages related to civic responsibility and national development.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bihar teen Shubham Kumar reaches Candy Crush level 22,222, gets international record recognition

Four themes showcased during Garba

The celebrations also featured a special presentation involving around 3,000 students. Participants displayed large circular banners highlighting four themes: Vadodara’s heritage, cleanliness, Nari Shakti and Viksit Bharat.

The iconic banyan tree, or ‘Vad’, was showcased as a symbol of the city’s identity. Citizens also took a collective ‘Swachh Vadodara’ pledge, while the Nari Shakti segment highlighted women's strength and contribution.

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 8, 2026 6:17 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more