Viksit Bharat Sankalp Garba: Vadodara creates Guinness World Record with 46,818 participants

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46,818 dancers create world record

The event was organised by the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) in association with United Way of Baroda. The Guinness World Records requirement for the attempt was 30,000 participants, but Vadodara surpassed the target by a significant margin, with 46,818 verified Garba participants taking part simultaneously.

A Guinness World Records adjudicator was present at the venue and handed over the record certificate to the municipal authorities. The achievement was dedicated to the people of Vadodara, with officials saying the certificate would be made available to citizens through the civic body's website.

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Vadodara’s Garba spirit has created history! Nearly 50,000 people came together for the #ViksitBharat Sankalp Garba and set a Guinness World Record for the largest Garba dance. From tradition to a world record, Gujarat dances, India celebrates! https://t.co/c43jQvRcs8 — Harsh Sanghavi (@sanghaviharsh) October 8, 2026

Atul Purohit leads the celebrations

The record-breaking Garba evening featured renowned folk singer Atul Purohit, popularly known as Atul Dada. His performance added to the festive atmosphere as thousands of participants danced together at the venue. Purohit, who was formerly associated with the Vadodara Municipal Corporation, dedicated the achievement to the people of the city.

The event was held around the theme of ‘Viksit Vadodara through Viksit Gujarat and Viksit Bharat’, combining Gujarat’s traditional Garba culture with messages related to civic responsibility and national development.

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Four themes showcased during Garba

The celebrations also featured a special presentation involving around 3,000 students. Participants displayed large circular banners highlighting four themes: Vadodara’s heritage, cleanliness, Nari Shakti and Viksit Bharat.

The iconic banyan tree, or ‘Vad’, was showcased as a symbol of the city’s identity. Citizens also took a collective ‘Swachh Vadodara’ pledge, while the Nari Shakti segment highlighted women's strength and contribution.