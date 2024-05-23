'God has sent me, convinced that my energy is not biological': Prime Minister Narendra Modi 

In a bid to secure a historic third term as Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi is leaving no stone unturned in his extensive campaign efforts during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

In an attempt to increase support for his Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), PM Modi has been actively engaging with various media platforms and news channels to counter the fervent opposition and highlight the accomplishments of his government over the past ten years.

During a recent interview with News18, Modi, who is seeking re-election from the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency, reflected on his intensified electoral activities and work routine in comparison to the 2019 polls.

In a candid moment, he shared, “When my mother was alive, I used to believe that I was born biologically. After she passed away, upon reflecting on all my experiences, I was convinced that God has sent me. This energy could not be from my biological body, but was bestowed upon me by God...whenever I do anything, I believe god is guiding me."

Modi's comments came during his visit to Varanasi on May 14, where he is contesting the election in a bid to secure victory in one of the 543 constituencies being contested nationwide. The BJP, under Modi's leadership, is ambitiously aiming to secure 370 seats independently, a goal that would see them surpass their 2019 performance by 67 seats.

The ongoing Lok Sabha elections, conducted in seven phases since April 19, are set to conclude with the final two phases scheduled for May 25 and June 1. The results of the elections are eagerly awaited and are set to be announced on June 4, determining the next government for the next five years.