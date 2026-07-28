Grab a ready-to-occupy home in Delhi: DDA rolls out Karmjivi scheme with 25% price cut

Online registration went live on July 24, 2026, via the official DDA housing portal. First-come, first-served bookings will officially kick off on August 15, 2026, at 12:00 PM, running through October 30, 2026, or until units sell out. New applicants must pay a non-refundable registration fee of ₹2,500, though existing portal users are exempt.

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The scheme spans three main layout categories:

1BHK: 384 units (₹33.40 lakh to ₹33.66 lakh)

384 units (₹33.40 lakh to ₹33.66 lakh) 2BHK: 432 units (₹75.55 lakh to ₹83.58 lakh)

432 units (₹75.55 lakh to ₹83.58 lakh) 3BHK: 408 units (₹1.06 crore to ₹1.19 crore)

Note: Final prices depend on the exact carpet area of each unit.

Connectivity & Location advantages

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Narela's Pocket-11 is positioned directly in a high-growth belt. The proposed Rithala-Narela-Kundli metro line will place a station just 1.5 km away, while a planned RRTS station sits roughly 1.9 km from the site. The area also boasts immediate access to arterial routes like UER-1, UER-2, and GT Karnal Road, alongside nearby educational hubs, sports complexes, and public parks.

Eligibility criteria

The scheme covers a wide demographic, including central and state government staff, pensioners, PSU employees, and healthcare/university personnel. Self-employed and private sector professionals — including doctors, lawyers, chartered accountants, engineers, architects, teachers, and scientists — are also eligible. Applicants must upload valid professional proof during registration.

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Payment terms & Allotment

To lock in a flat, buyers must pay an initial booking fee:

1BHK: ₹50,000

2BHK: ₹4 lakh

3BHK: ₹10 lakh

Once a flat is selected online, buyers have a 15-minute window to finalise the booking payment, which will be adjusted against the overall cost. The remaining balance is due within 60 days. A 30-day extension is permissible with a 10% annual interest penalty; missing this deadline risks forfeiture of the booking amount and cancellation of the allotment.

Special provisions & Terms

Persons with Disabilities (PwBD) qualify for an extra discount of up to 5% (capped at ₹1 lakh) and can pay through a 15-year installment plan. All properties are designated strictly for residential use, with ownership transferring upon completion of conveyance formalities. Standard maintenance fees and resident welfare association memberships will apply.