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Grab a ready-to-occupy home in Delhi: DDA rolls out Karmjivi scheme with 25% price cut

Grab a ready-to-occupy home in Delhi: DDA rolls out Karmjivi scheme with 25% price cut

Once a flat is selected online, buyers have a 15-minute window to finalise the booking payment, which will be adjusted against the overall cost. The remaining balance is due within 60 days.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 28, 2026 6:45 AM IST
Grab a ready-to-occupy home in Delhi: DDA rolls out Karmjivi scheme with 25% price cutOnline registration went live on July 24, 2026, via the official DDA housing portal.

In a major real estate push for working individuals and retirees, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) launched the "Karmjivi Housing Scheme 2026," rolling out 1,224 ready-to-occupy apartments at a flat 25% discount. Located in Narela’s Pocket-11 (Sectors A1–A4), the project opens the door for government employees, pensioners, and a broad spectrum of private professionals to secure a home in the capital at significantly reduced rates.

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Booking timeline & Inventory 

Online registration went live on July 24, 2026, via the official DDA housing portal. First-come, first-served bookings will officially kick off on August 15, 2026, at 12:00 PM, running through October 30, 2026, or until units sell out. New applicants must pay a non-refundable registration fee of ₹2,500, though existing portal users are exempt.

MUST READ: Renting a flat? Who really bears housing society penalties for rule violations, tenant or landlord?

The scheme spans three main layout categories:

  • 1BHK: 384 units (₹33.40 lakh to ₹33.66 lakh) 
  • 2BHK: 432 units (₹75.55 lakh to ₹83.58 lakh) 
  • 3BHK: 408 units (₹1.06 crore to ₹1.19 crore) 

Note: Final prices depend on the exact carpet area of each unit.

Connectivity & Location advantages 

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Narela's Pocket-11 is positioned directly in a high-growth belt. The proposed Rithala-Narela-Kundli metro line will place a station just 1.5 km away, while a planned RRTS station sits roughly 1.9 km from the site. The area also boasts immediate access to arterial routes like UER-1, UER-2, and GT Karnal Road, alongside nearby educational hubs, sports complexes, and public parks.

Eligibility criteria 

The scheme covers a wide demographic, including central and state government staff, pensioners, PSU employees, and healthcare/university personnel. Self-employed and private sector professionals — including doctors, lawyers, chartered accountants, engineers, architects, teachers, and scientists — are also eligible. Applicants must upload valid professional proof during registration.

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Payment terms & Allotment 

To lock in a flat, buyers must pay an initial booking fee:

  • 1BHK: ₹50,000 
  • 2BHK: ₹4 lakh 
  • 3BHK: ₹10 lakh 

Once a flat is selected online, buyers have a 15-minute window to finalise the booking payment, which will be adjusted against the overall cost. The remaining balance is due within 60 days. A 30-day extension is permissible with a 10% annual interest penalty; missing this deadline risks forfeiture of the booking amount and cancellation of the allotment.

Special provisions & Terms 

Persons with Disabilities (PwBD) qualify for an extra discount of up to 5% (capped at ₹1 lakh) and can pay through a 15-year installment plan. All properties are designated strictly for residential use, with ownership transferring upon completion of conveyance formalities. Standard maintenance fees and resident welfare association memberships will apply.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Jul 28, 2026 6:45 AM IST
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