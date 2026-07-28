Brazil aced the ethanol journey. Here's why it shows consumer trust matters most

The contrast is visible at the fuel pump.

At Posto Dallas in Brazil's Belém, motorists compare the prices of pure petrol and ethanol before deciding which fuel offers better value. Thousands of miles away in Bhopal, Priyanka Verma pulls into a filling station with no such option. The only fuel available is E20 petrol — a shift she says has reduced her car's mileage from around 15 kmpl to 11.5 kmpl.

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The difference goes beyond fuel availability. It reflects two fundamentally different philosophies toward energy transition: one built on consumer flexibility, the other driven by policy mandates.

Choice versus compulsion

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Brazilian motorists routinely decide between ethanol and petrol based on a simple economic rule. Since ethanol contains less energy than petrol, drivers generally choose it only when it costs less than 70% of petrol.

"Brazilian drivers know that ethanol is worth using when its price is below 70% of the petrol price," said Nicola Pamplona, a Rio-based journalist and vehicle owner. "The introduction of flex-fuel vehicles was the key driver behind the industry's success. Drivers gained the freedom to choose which fuel to use based on price or environmental considerations."

That flexibility stems from Brazil's dominance in flex-fuel vehicles, which can run on varying blends of petrol and ethanol without affecting performance.

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India offers no such choice.

As state-run oil marketing companies expand E20 supplies nationwide, motorists increasingly encounter only one grade of petrol irrespective of whether their vehicles were originally designed for higher ethanol blends.

A century versus 5 years

Brazil's ethanol programme evolved gradually through multiple policy phases, supported by collaboration between government agencies, Petrobras and automobile manufacturers. Every increase in ethanol content — from E20 to E27 and later E30 — was backed by extensive engineering trials whose findings were made publicly available.

India's transition has unfolded at a much faster pace.

Pilot projects introducing 5% ethanol began between 2001 and 2003, but nationwide blending remained just 1.53% in 2014. Momentum accelerated after 2021, when NITI Aayog prepared the country's ethanol roadmap within 75 days. India achieved 10% blending ahead of schedule in 2022 and subsequently advanced its E20 target, with nationwide rollout accelerating between 2023 and 2026.

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Industry bodies such as the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) and the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) say they conducted tests covering engine durability and fuel economy before the rollout. However, detailed vehicle-wise findings remain unavailable in public government databases.

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Trust built through transparency

Experts say testing — not just blending targets — formed the foundation of Brazil's ethanol success.

"We took almost a century to do that and India has done it in five years," said Luiz Augusto Horta Nogueira, former technical director at Brazil's National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP). "Consumer confidence is really an issue to be tackled seriously."

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has acknowledged in Parliament that vehicles originally designed for E10 and recalibrated for E20 experience a slight reduction in fuel efficiency. While automobile manufacturers argue that real-world mileage depends on traffic, driving habits and maintenance, motorists have little alternative when E20 becomes the default fuel.

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Engineers also point out that ethanol naturally contains less energy per litre than petrol. Without engine optimisation and dedicated calibration, vehicles typically consume more fuel to travel the same distance.

For Brazil's sugar industry, testing has always been non-negotiable.

"A lot of tests," said Evandro Herrera Gussi, head of Brazilian sugarcane industry association UNICA. "To achieve E20, to achieve E27, to achieve E30, to achieve E35, nothing without tests."

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Technology matters

Brazil's ability to steadily raise ethanol blends is supported by its vehicle fleet. Nearly three-fourths of passenger cars sold in the country are flex-fuel models, giving policymakers confidence to adjust blending mandates without disrupting motorists.

India is still building that ecosystem.

While automakers have begun producing E20-compatible and flex-fuel models, the existing fleet remains heavily dependent on conventional petrol engines. Multi-fuel dispensing infrastructure is also largely absent, limiting consumer choice at fuel stations.

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The result is that India's ethanol transition has largely been supply-driven rather than demand-led.

India's ethanol programme has undoubtedly delivered rapid gains in blending levels and strengthened the country's push towards cleaner transport fuels. Yet Brazil's experience suggests that long-term success depends on more than ambitious targets.