Haryana announces 10% reservation for Agniveers in police, mining guard jobs

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday announced a 10% reservation for Agniveers in police and mining guard recruitments. He said 3-year age limit relaxation will be given in groups C and D, and 5% reservation will be given in group C. He also announced up to 5 lakh interest-free loans if agniveers start their own business.

Earlier this month, chiefs of central forces such as BSP, CISF, and others informed that they had started preparations for recruiting agniveers.

हरियाणा सरकार ने अग्निवीरों के कल्याण के लिए कई महत्वपूर्ण कदम उठाए हैं।सरकारी भर्तियों से लेकर प्राइवेट उद्योगों तक उनके हितों का ख्याल अब हरियाणा सरकार बख़ूबी रखेगी।



प्रदेश सरकार में भर्ती किए जाने वाले कांस्टेबल, माइनिंग गार्ड,फॉरेस्ट गार्ड,जेल वार्डन और SPO के पदों पर भर्ती… pic.twitter.com/iIisI4Y1th — Nayab Saini (@NayabSainiBJP) July 17, 2024

Speaking with the media, Director-General of the RPF, Manoj Yadava, stated, "In the future, all recruitment for the constable post in the Railway Protection Force will have a 10% reservation for ex-agencies. RPF is very excited to welcome former Agniveers. It will give new strength and energy and boost the morale of the force."

Meanwhile, the Director-General, Neena Singh, stated that the CISF has also made all preparations in this regard. "10% of vacancies in constables will be reserved for ex-agencies. Additionally, they will be given relaxation in the Physical Efficiency Test," she stated.

"We are getting ready, soldiers; nothing can be better than that. All forces will benefit from it. Ex-agniveers will get a 10% reservation in the recruitment," BSF Director General Nitin Agrawal said.

The Agnipath scheme, rolled out in June 2022, provides for the recruitment of youth between the age groups of 17.5 and 21 years for four years, with a provision to retain 25 percent of them for 15 more years in the Indian Armed Forces. The government extended the upper age limit to 23 years later that year.

