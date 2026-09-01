Have you seen a blue Aadhaar card? Here’s why it looks different from the regular white Aadhaar and who it is meant for

But why should parents pay attention to this?

Getting a Baal Aadhaar made for a child is only the first step.

As the child grows, the Aadhaar record has to be updated with biometrics at specific ages. The first mandatory biometric update is required when the child turns five, followed by another update at the age of 15.

The Aadhaar number does not change during these updates.

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What is blue Aadhaar or Baal Aadhaar?

Baal Aadhaar is the Aadhaar issued to children below five years of age. It is commonly known as Blue Aadhaar because of its blue colour.

The main difference at the time of enrolment is that a child below five does not have fingerprints or iris scans captured. UIDAI records the child's:

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Name and date of birth

Gender and address

Photograph

A parent or legal guardian has to authenticate the enrolment and give consent on behalf of the child.

Is white Aadhaar an official category?

This is where some confusion comes in.

“White Aadhaar” is commonly used to describe the regular Aadhaar letter, which is generally printed on white paper. However, UIDAI does not officially classify it as a separate “White Aadhaar” category.

The actual difference is therefore not simply the colour of the document. It is mainly about the age of the Aadhaar holder and the biometric information recorded.

What happens when a child turns five?

When a child with Baal Aadhaar turns five, the child has to undergo the first Mandatory Biometric Update, or MBU.

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At this stage, the following are captured:

Fingerprints

Both iris scans

Photograph

The Aadhaar number remains the same. The child does not get a new Aadhaar number after the biometric update.

This update is important because a child's biometrics change as they grow. Updating the Aadhaar record allows the required biometric information to be added for future authentication.

Another biometric update is required at 15

The biometric update does not end after the child turns five.

UIDAI requires another mandatory biometric update when the Aadhaar holder reaches 15 years of age. The photograph, fingerprints and iris scans are updated again.

For parents, the two important ages to remember are therefore:

Age 5: First mandatory biometric update

Age 15: Second mandatory biometric update

The Aadhaar number continues to remain the same.

Is the biometric update free?

There are specific provisions for children.

The mandatory biometric update is free when it is done once between the ages of 5 and 7 years. The second mandatory biometric update is also free when done once between 15 and 17 years.

There is also a temporary waiver for children who missed the first update during the 5 to 7 age window. The waiver for children aged 7 to 15 began on October 1, 2025 and is scheduled to continue until September 30, 2026.

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After the applicable free period, the prescribed fee may apply depending on the age and timing of the update.

Can a newborn get Aadhaar?

Yes. Aadhaar enrolment is available for children, including newborns.

For a child below five, the child's demographic details and photograph are captured, while the parent or legal guardian is involved in the enrolment and authentication process.

For children born on or after October 1, 2023, the birth certificate is mandatory for Aadhaar enrolment.

Does blue Aadhaar become invalid after age five?

The child does not get a new Aadhaar number after turning five. Instead, the existing Aadhaar record needs to be updated with the child's biometrics.

Parents should therefore not assume that getting the blue Aadhaar completes the process for their child. The mandatory biometric update has to be completed at the required age.

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Blue Aadhaar vs regular Aadhaar: What really changes?

The easiest way to understand the difference is by looking at the child's age.

A child below five can have a blue Baal Aadhaar without fingerprints and iris scans being captured at the time of enrolment. Once the child turns five, these biometrics are recorded through the first mandatory biometric update. Another update is required at 15.

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A regular Aadhaar refers to the standard Aadhaar record after the applicable enrolment and biometric requirements have been completed. It can be available in different formats, including the Aadhaar letter, e-Aadhaar and Aadhaar PVC Card.

So, the colour of the document is not the main issue. The real difference is that Blue Aadhaar is meant for children below five, before their fingerprints and iris biometrics are captured.

For parents, the key thing to remember is simple: if your child has a Blue Aadhaar, keep track of the mandatory biometric updates at ages five and 15.