‘He who is afraid of…’: Congress criticises PM Modi’s podcast with Lex Fridman, calls it hypocrisy

The Congress party has criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for appearing in a podcast with US podcaster Lex Fridman, where he spoke on a host of foreign affairs issues as well as his personal journey. Congress general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh called it hypocrisy that the prime minister “found comfort” in a foreign podcaster while not having faced the Indian media.

Related Articles

“He who is afraid of facing the media in a press conference has found comfort in a foreign podcaster anchored in the rightwing ecosystem. And he has the gall to say that “criticism is the soul of democracy” when he has systematically gutted every institution that is to hold his Government accountable and gone after critics with a vengeance that no one in recent history has matched!” said Ramesh, adding that there are no limits to “hypo(d)crisy”.

He who is afraid of facing the media in a press conference has found comfort in a foreign podcaster anchored in the rightwing ecosystem. And he has the gall to say that “criticism is the soul of democracy” when he has systematically gutted every institution that is to hold his… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) March 16, 2025

PM Modi had said criticism is essential for democracy. Quoting scriptures, PM Modi said that critics should be a person's nearest companions as that is the only way to improve and work democratically. “But my real complaint is that nowadays, what we see isn't real criticism," he said in the podcast.

PM MODI-LEX FRIDMAN PODCAST

In the podcast with Lex Fridman, PM Modi reiterated India's commitment to peace despite historical challenges with Pakistan. Reflecting on past efforts, he noted, "Yet, every noble attempt at fostering peace was met with hostility and betrayal. We sincerely hope that wisdom prevails upon them and they choose the path of peace." Modi discussed the significance of his 2014 diplomatic gesture, inviting his Pakistani counterpart to his swearing-in ceremony, which was intended as a new chapter for bilateral relations.

He said normalcy has returned to the India-China border following recent talks between him and President Xi Jinping. Modi expressed optimism about the relationship between the two populous nations, highlighting the natural differences between neighbours and the ancient cultural ties that have historically fostered learning and minimal conflict. He emphasised that efforts are being made to ensure differences do not escalate into disputes, with dialogue being preferred over discord.

In a discussion about former US President Donald Trump, Modi recounted how Trump agreed to take a lap around the stadium during the 'Howdy Modi' event in Houston, ignoring security protocol at Modi's request. He also commented on his recent meeting with Trump, highlighting that Trump appeared more prepared and had a clear roadmap for his second term.

On the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Modi stated that a resolution could only be achieved through negotiations, not on the battlefield. He emphasised his good relations with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, expressing his ability to urge Russia to avoid war and remind Ukraine that real solutions cannot be found through conflict, regardless of international support.

When questioned about the 2002 post-Godhra riots in Gujarat, Modi asserted that attempts were made to create a false narrative against him. He claimed that political opponents at the Centre wanted him punished, but the courts cleared his name.

PM Modi also recalled his childhood being spent in a small home as well as reflected on the lessons he learned from observing his father's tea shop and his mother's healing practices. "My early life was spent in extreme poverty, but we never really felt the burden of poverty," he said, highlighting his family’s resilience. Modi said he watched his mother treat children with traditional remedies. "This spirit of service, in a way, was nurtured through these experiences," Modi expressed, crediting his upbringing for shaping his ethos of public service.

He said his formative years were heavily influenced by spiritual teachings, notably those of Swami Vivekananda, whom he read about extensively in his village library. "From Vivekananda, I learned that true fulfilment comes not from personal achievements but from selfless service to others," he said, underscoring the impact of Vivekananda’s philosophies on his worldview.