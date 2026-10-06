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Helicopter makes emergency landing in Agastyamuni amid bad weather, All passengers safe

Helicopter makes emergency landing in Agastyamuni amid bad weather, All passengers safe

Rudraprayag Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar confirmed that six people were onboard the helicopter and that everyone was safe

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 6, 2026 9:26 PM IST
Helicopter makes emergency landing in Agastyamuni amid bad weather, All passengers safeA helicopter operated by Himalayan Services made an emergency landing at the Agastyamuni

A helicopter operated by Himalayan Services made an emergency landing at the Agastyamuni sports ground in Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag district on Tuesday after encountering adverse weather conditions. All six people onboard, including the crew, were reported safe, according to a report by ANI.

The incident took place as the helicopter was travelling from Jhala in Uttarkashi to the Sersi helipad. With weather conditions deteriorating in the region, the pilot decided to make an emergency landing as a safety precaution.

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Helicopter lands safely at Agastyamuni

According to officials, the helicopter landed at the Agastyamuni sports ground at around 2 pm. The decision to divert and land at the sports ground was taken to avoid risks associated with flying through unfavourable weather in the mountainous terrain.

Rudraprayag Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar confirmed that six people were onboard the helicopter and that everyone was safe. Officials and relevant teams reached the location and initiated necessary procedures following the landing.

The incident comes amid challenging weather conditions across parts of Uttarakhand, where rainfall and changing conditions can significantly affect helicopter operations, particularly in the Himalayan region.

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Weather conditions remain a concern

Weather conditions are particularly important for helicopter services operating on routes connected to the Char Dham pilgrimage destinations. The India Meteorological Department's latest nowcast information for the region has also indicated rain and thunderstorm activity in parts of the Char Dham sector.

Poor weather can create visibility and wind-related challenges for aircraft operating in mountainous areas, prompting pilots and authorities to take precautionary measures.

The Himalayan Services helicopter's emergency landing was therefore carried out as a precaution rather than following an accident or reported mechanical failure.

ALSO READ: Weather alert: Monsoon begins retreat; western disturbance brings rain to UP, Uttarakhand & Delhi

Six people reported safe

The safe landing prevented what could have become a serious incident in the difficult Himalayan terrain. All six occupants were reported safe, and authorities continued to assess the situation at the Agastyamuni landing site.

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The incident once again highlights the importance of weather monitoring and precautionary decisions during helicopter operations in Uttarakhand's mountainous regions. Authorities have repeatedly advised travellers and pilgrims to remain alert to changing weather conditions and follow official safety advisories while travelling through the hills.

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Published on: Oct 6, 2026 9:26 PM IST
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