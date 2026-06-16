Homegrown eyes in the sky: Hyderabad firm delivers 41 surveillance drones to Indian Army

Hyderabad-based Drogo Aerospace has delivered the first batch of 41 JK 250e drones to the Indian Army under a ₹272-crore contract, marking a key milestone for the company and India's push for indigenous defence manufacturing, according to a report by ANI.

The first batch was received by officials of the Army's Southern Command in Nashik, Maharashtra. The company plans to complete the remaining deliveries under the contract by August 2026.

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Three-hour endurance, Made in India

Developed and manufactured by Drogo Aerospace, the JK 250e drones are designed for surveillance, reconnaissance, and other critical military operations.

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The drones can remain airborne for up to three hours on a single charge. The project aligns with the Government of India's Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives aimed at strengthening self-reliance in defence production.

The delivery comes as the company undergoes a strategic transformation.

Formerly known as Drogo Drones Pvt Ltd, the firm has rebranded as Drogo Aerospace, reflecting its expansion beyond drone manufacturing into a broader aerospace technology ecosystem spanning defence, aviation, unmanned systems, satellites and future aerospace solutions.

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Headquartered in Hyderabad's Madhapur, the company is increasing its focus on next-generation unmanned aerial systems, defence technologies, and advanced surveillance platforms.

Founder and CEO Yeshwanth Bonthu said the successful delivery to the Indian Army validates the company's technological expertise, manufacturing capabilities, and commitment to national security.

He added that Drogo Aerospace is actively developing indigenous loitering munitions, long-endurance UAVs, AI-powered aerial intelligence platforms, advanced surveillance and reconnaissance systems, and other future-ready aerospace products.

The company recently showcased its defence technologies at a defence industry exhibition in Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh, where Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reviewed the products and appreciated the company's contribution to strengthening India's defence capabilities through indigenous innovation.

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As part of its expansion plans, Drogo Aerospace is setting up a drone manufacturing facility at Maheshwaram in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district. The Telangana government has allotted approximately 4.5 acres of land to the company in the Electronics Manufacturing Cluster for the project.

The upcoming facility, spread across 100,000 sq. ft., is expected to generate around 500 additional jobs. The company currently employs about 300 people and plans further expansion as it strengthens its presence in India's fast-growing defence and aerospace sector.

Drogo Aerospace specialises in the design and manufacture of advanced unmanned aerial systems, defence technologies, AI-enabled aerial intelligence solutions and next-generation aerospace platforms, serving strategic and national security requirements through indigenous innovation and manufacturing.