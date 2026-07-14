Bought a flat in Noida, Ghaziabad or Meerut? Yogi orders probe after 'same flat, multiple buyers' claim

A complaint raised during Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s Janata Darshan on Monday brought a fresh allegation against a builder linked to projects in Noida, Ghaziabad and Meerut. Complainants alleged that the builder had registered the same flat in the names of multiple buyers, raising questions over transparency in the real estate sector.

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After hearing the complaint, the Chief Minister treated the matter seriously and directed officials to conduct a fair inquiry. He said that if the allegations were found to be correct, strict action should be taken against the builder in accordance with the law, and justice should be ensured for the affected buyers.

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At the Janata Darshan held at his official residence in Lucknow on Monday, Adityanath heard grievances from people who had come from different districts of the state. During the programme, cases related to land disputes, illegal occupation, threats, crime and builders were placed before him.

Those who raised the complaint said the builder, which has projects in Noida, Ghaziabad and Meerut, had allegedly registered the same flat in the names of several different people. According to the complainants, a large number of buyers were facing financial and legal trouble because of this.

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The Chief Minister directed the concerned officials to carry out a full and impartial inquiry into the matter. He said that if the builder was found guilty in the investigation, strict action must be ensured under the law, and the affected people must be given justice.

During the public hearing, the Chief Minister also met complainants from different districts personally and listened to each grievance carefully. He instructed officials of the concerned departments to take time-bound action and said public grievances should be resolved on priority without being kept pending unnecessarily.

Several people also complained of illegal occupation of land and threats issued by influential persons. Calling such matters serious, the Chief Minister directed officials to order an immediate inquiry as soon as a complaint is received. He said that if anyone was found guilty of illegal occupation or intimidation, strict legal action should be taken. He added that the government intended to ensure that no citizen’s land was occupied illegally and that victims received timely justice.

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Adityanath also gave a clear message to officials that there was no place for criminals in Uttar Pradesh. He said those involved in illegal occupation, intimidation or attempts to challenge law and order should face action without any laxity. He said maintaining the rule of law remained the government’s highest priority, and there would be no compromise at any level.

The Chief Minister also stressed the need to speed up investigations in cases related to crime and land disputes. He directed officials to complete such inquiries within a fixed timeframe so that victims could get justice quickly and effective action could be taken against those found responsible. He also said negligence in investigations would not be accepted.