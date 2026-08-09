What happened next? How Katie Stagliano's 40-pound cabbage grew into a nationwide movement

A life-changing visit

After donating the cabbage, Katie visited the soup kitchen and saw firsthand how many people lacked access to fresh vegetables. The experience left a lasting impression on the young student, who realised that one vegetable had made a meaningful difference. She decided she wanted to grow more food, not just for herself, but for families facing food insecurity.

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The Birth of Katie's krops

Inspired by that moment, Katie founded Katie's Krops in 2009, a nonprofit that encourages children to grow gardens and donate their harvests to people in need. What began as one backyard garden has since evolved into a network of more than 100 youth-run gardens across 33 U.S. states. Children and teenagers now cultivate fruits and vegetables for food banks, soup kitchens and local communities.

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According to the organisation, these gardens have collectively donated more than 680,000 pounds of fresh produce, helping hundreds of thousands of people gain access to nutritious food.

Still growing in 2026

Now in her late twenties, Katie continues to lead the nonprofit she started as a child. In 2026, she was recognised as Lowcountry's Remarkable Woman and appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show, highlighting the growing impact of her work. Her organisation also continues to expand community gardens, host monthly meal distributions and partner with local libraries to make fresh produce more accessible in food deserts.

In 2025, Katie's Krops celebrated its 15th anniversary by serving around 700 free meals during a community dinner, while Katie reaffirmed her commitment to continuing the mission for years to come.

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One seed, thousands of lives

Katie Stagliano's story demonstrates how a school project can spark lasting social change. A single cabbage that once fed 275 people has inspired thousands of young volunteers to plant gardens, donate fresh produce and tackle hunger in their own communities. What started as an oversized vegetable has grown into a movement proving that even the smallest acts of generosity can create an enduring impact.