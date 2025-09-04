'I sanctioned India over Russia, get a new job': Trump snaps when grilled on Putin

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday defended his decision to slap secondary sanctions on India for buying Russian oil, warning that further phases of punitive measures are still on the table.

Speaking alongside Polish President Karol Nawrocki in the Oval Office, Trump bristled when a Polish reporter suggested he had shown frustration with Vladimir Putin but taken no real action.

“How do you know there’s no action? Would you say that putting secondary sanctions on India, the largest purchaser outside of China… would you say there was no action? That cost hundreds of billions of dollars to Russia. And I haven’t done phase two yet or phase three,” Trump said sharply. “When you say there’s no action, I think you ought to get yourself a new job.”

Trump added that he had warned New Delhi weeks ago: “If India buys, India’s got big problems, and that’s what happens. So don’t tell me about that.” He pointed to new reciprocal tariffs — a 25% baseline levy plus an additional 25% on Indian purchases of Russian oil — which together have pushed duties on Indian exports to 50% from August 27.

When asked about Xi Jinping hosting Putin and Kim Jong Un at China’s recent military parade, Trump reiterated that sanctions were already being enforced against India and signaled more could follow for Moscow.

The tariffs have sparked sharp pushback in New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi insisted India would not compromise on “the interests of farmers, cattle-rearers, [and] small-scale industries,” saying his government was prepared to bear external pressure.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs has formally rejected the US measures as “unjustified and unreasonable.” In a statement, it added: “Like any major economy, India will take all necessary measures to safeguard its national interests and economic security.”