College student? Your ID could unlock free Gemini AI, Spotify, Apple Music and more

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Streaming subscriptions at student prices

Students can also cut down on monthly entertainment expenses. Spotify Premium Student costs ₹69 per month in India after its introductory offer, with eligibility verified through SheerID.

Apple Music also offers a ₹69 monthly Student plan, including Apple TV at no additional cost. Students need to verify their status and can keep the student rate for up to four years while eligible.

YouTube also offers a Student membership in India, although the ₹89 price circulating online should not be treated as a universally confirmed current rate. Students must be enrolled at an eligible higher-education institution and verify their status through SheerID.

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Your ID can save on travel and gadgets too

IndiGo's Student Fare offers up to 10% off the domestic base fare and an additional 10kg baggage allowance, subject to conditions and availability. You need a valid student ID or acceptance letter.

For tech purchases, Apple's Education Store provides special education pricing on eligible Macs and iPads. Apple's current India education store, for example, lists the MacBook Air from ₹1,37,900 with education savings.

Samsung's Student Advantage programme similarly offers special pricing on selected Galaxy devices, with discounts varying by product and institution. Samsung currently states that up to a 10% student discount is available for select institutes.

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For aspiring developers, the GitHub Student Developer Pack provides access to GitHub Copilot Student along with other partner benefits, including selected free domains and cloud credits.