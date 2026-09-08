'Team Tukaram Mundhe': Preity Zinta backs Maharashtra’s strict FDA chief, here's why

The actress kept her overall look simple and casual. She paired the black T-shirt with classic blue jeans, a sleek wristwatch and white sports shoes. While her outfit was otherwise understated, the message printed on her T-shirt made her appearance stand out and quickly became the talking point.

Why is Tukaram Mundhe in the spotlight?

Mundhe has been in the news for his strict enforcement of food safety regulations across Maharashtra. As FDA Commissioner, he has been leading action against violations involving food safety, hygiene and adulteration, particularly at eateries and food establishments in Mumbai.

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Mundhe’s recent food-safety drive has drawn attention for its action against several prominent establishments. His team initiated action involving K Rustoms, the Bombay High Court canteen, as well as inspected the kitchens of hotels and clubs, highlighting concerns over hygiene, food handling and ensuring compliance with safety norms.

His crackdown has attracted considerable public attention, with several food businesses facing action over alleged violations. His no-nonsense approach to enforcing regulations has also brought him praise from sections of the public and celebrities.

Preity Zinta’s gesture comes amid growing discussion around Mundhe’s work. She is not the first Bollywood personality to publicly acknowledge the officer. Actress and author Twinkle Khanna has also commented on his enforcement drive, while actor Manoj Bajpayee has praised his efforts.

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ALSO READ: 'Quality maintain karna or I’ll send HIM': Salman Khan drops hilarious warning for Bandra café

Preity’s upcoming projects

Preity Zinta has recently returned to the big screen with Batwara 1947, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. The film features an ensemble cast including Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol and Ali Fazal.

The actress is now gearing up for her next project, Vibe, directed by Kunal Kemmu, who also stars in the film. The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on September 18.