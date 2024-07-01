'If they remove Siddaramaiah...': Ahinda leader warns Congress as calls for DK Shivakumar as CM grow

A Vokkaliga seer's demand to replace incumbent CM Siddaramaiah with DK Shivakumar has triggered a storm in the Karnataka politics. The seer's demand has irked the Ahinda or backward class activists in the state, who declared their support for Siddaramaiah and threatened statewide protests if the incumbent CM is removed.

At a Kempegowda Jayanti event attended by the CM, Chandrashekar Swamiji, a prominent Vokkaliga seer, said Siddaramaiah should pave way for DK Shivakumar in the future. DK Shivakumar is an influential leader in the Vokkaliga community, which comprises 15 per cent of the state's total population.

Siddaramaiah, on the other hand, is the face and a strategist of the Ahinda movement, which comprises Alpasankhyataru (minorities), Hindulidavaru (backward classes) and Dalitaru (dalits).

The seer said, "Everyone has become Chief Minister and enjoyed power. Our DK Shivakumar hasn't become Chief Minister yet. Siddaramaiah has already been in power. In the future, Siddaramaiah should hand over power to Shivakumar. I again request Siddaramaiah, please make DK Shivakumar the Chief Minister."

He later told TV channels that Shivakumar deserved it because he played a crucial role in organising the state Congress ahead of the 2023 assembly polls. Replying to this, Ahinda state president Prabhulinga Doddamani warned the Congress party of grave consequences if Siddaramaiah is forced to pave way for DK Shivakumar.

"Making a statement like that will cause a religious setback. The seer should not make such statements. Swamiji is for all, not restricted to one particular community. If they try to remove our beloved Siddaramaiah from power, we warn that the Congress party will not exist," the Ahinda leader said.

He added if there is any debate on change, the Ahinda will stand by the CM like his backbone. Notably, Ahinda played a key role in bringing the Congress back to power in Karnataka. "If there is any debate about a change, we will protest in every single district and taluka against it and will stand by him as a backbone," he further said.

Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah said that it is up to the Congress high command to assess his performance and decide whether he should continue as CM or not. "I will do whatever the party high command says," Siddaramaiah said.

DK Shivakumar also dismissed any such talks, requesting party workers to avoid making demands of him being the CM. The BJP alleged that there is a power struggle going on in the Congress party, while adding there is no governance in the state.