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IMD issues cyclone warning for Odisha, Andhra Pradesh; Heavy rain likely from October 26

IMD issues cyclone warning for Odisha, Andhra Pradesh; Heavy rain likely from October 26

IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra told news agency PTI that the storm was likely to make landfall on the morning of October 28, somewhere between the north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 24, 2026 5:13 PM IST
IMD issues cyclone warning for Odisha, Andhra Pradesh; Heavy rain likely from October 26A cyclone may be arriving in these two states on October 28. What's happening?

A developing weather system over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by October 26 and approach the coasts of north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha around October 28, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned. The system is expected to bring heavy to extremely heavy rainfall to parts of eastern India, prompting authorities to step up precautionary measures.

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According to the IMD's latest forecast on October 24, a well-marked low-pressure area over the east-central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a depression before strengthening into a deep depression on October 25. It is then expected to develop into a cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal by the morning of October 26.

READ THIS: Delhi weather today: AQI improves to 'moderate' as minimum temperatures fall; NASA detects 545 farm fires

IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra told news agency PTI that the storm was likely to make landfall on the morning of October 28, somewhere between the north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts. The exact location and intensity will depend on the system's further development.

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Odisha puts all districts on alert

The Odisha government has placed all 30 districts on alert and kept emergency response teams on standby. Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said collectors of 16 coastal and southern districts had been advised to take precautionary measures.

The state government has cancelled leave for employees in Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri and Khurda districts. District collectors have also been authorised to decide whether schools and colleges should close, depending on local conditions.

Authorities have urged fishermen who are currently out at sea to return to the coast immediately. Owners of large trawlers and vessels have also been alerted. In Cuttack, Durga Puja committees have been asked to remove decorative bamboo structures as a precaution against strong winds.

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The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and Fire and Emergency Services personnel have been placed on standby to respond to potential emergencies.

ALSO READ: GRAP Stage I imposed across Delhi-NCR as AQI rises to 244 and air quality slips into ‘Poor’ category

Heavy rainfall expected in coastal regions

The IMD has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall in several parts of Odisha, with Puri, Ganjam and Gajapati among the districts requiring particular attention. Rainfall alerts have also been issued for Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Keonjhar, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri and Kalahandi.

Coastal Andhra Pradesh is also expected to experience intense rainfall as the system approaches. Adverse weather conditions could affect transport, fishing activities and daily life in vulnerable coastal areas.

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Published on: Oct 24, 2026 5:13 PM IST
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