IMD issues cyclone warning for Odisha, Andhra Pradesh; Heavy rain likely from October 26

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IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra told news agency PTI that the storm was likely to make landfall on the morning of October 28, somewhere between the north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts. The exact location and intensity will depend on the system's further development.

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Odisha puts all districts on alert

The Odisha government has placed all 30 districts on alert and kept emergency response teams on standby. Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said collectors of 16 coastal and southern districts had been advised to take precautionary measures.

The state government has cancelled leave for employees in Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri and Khurda districts. District collectors have also been authorised to decide whether schools and colleges should close, depending on local conditions.

Authorities have urged fishermen who are currently out at sea to return to the coast immediately. Owners of large trawlers and vessels have also been alerted. In Cuttack, Durga Puja committees have been asked to remove decorative bamboo structures as a precaution against strong winds.

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The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and Fire and Emergency Services personnel have been placed on standby to respond to potential emergencies.

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Heavy rainfall expected in coastal regions

The IMD has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall in several parts of Odisha, with Puri, Ganjam and Gajapati among the districts requiring particular attention. Rainfall alerts have also been issued for Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Keonjhar, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri and Kalahandi.

Coastal Andhra Pradesh is also expected to experience intense rainfall as the system approaches. Adverse weather conditions could affect transport, fishing activities and daily life in vulnerable coastal areas.