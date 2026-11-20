Why is the 60:40 portfolio under pressure?

Traditionally, investors have relied on bonds to cushion equity market volatility. However, persistent inflation, rising government borrowing requirements and geopolitical disruptions could expose both asset classes to similar risks.

Amundi believes portfolios must increasingly account for inflation, interest rates, credit conditions and liquidity rather than simply dividing investments between equities and bonds.

The report states that real and alternative assets, commodities, gold and liquidity should collectively account for around 30% of portfolio allocations to improve diversification.

What is Amundi's proposed allocation?

Amundi has presented an illustrative 40:30:20:10 investment framework for 2027, replacing the conventional 60:40 structure.

Under this model, equities account for 40%, fixed income and liquidity 30%, private and alternative investments 20%, and commodities 10%.

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Within equities, Amundi favours companies offering sustainable dividends, attractive valuations and exposure to structural themes such as infrastructure, strategic autonomy and resource scarcity.

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For fixed income, the emphasis is on high-quality credit, emerging market bonds and government securities from countries with relatively strong fiscal positions.

Alternative investments include infrastructure, private debt and hedge fund strategies, while commodities focus on metals such as gold and copper.

What does this mean for Indian investors?

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For Indian retail investors, the broader message is diversification rather than mechanically adopting Amundi's suggested percentages.

A portfolio concentrated in equity mutual funds and fixed deposits may benefit from additional exposure to gold ETFs, debt mutual funds and selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Gold can provide diversification during geopolitical uncertainty, although prices remain volatile. REITs offer exposure to income-generating commercial real estate but carry interest-rate, valuation and liquidity risks.

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Similarly, debt mutual funds can provide fixed-income exposure, although returns depend on interest-rate movements and credit quality.

Private equity and hedge funds, meanwhile, may be unsuitable or inaccessible for many retail investors because of investment thresholds, complexity and liquidity restrictions.

Should investors change their portfolios immediately?

Amundi's framework is illustrative rather than a universal recommendation.

Investors should assess their financial goals, investment horizons, emergency reserves and risk tolerance before making allocation changes.

For those investing through systematic investment plans, gradual rebalancing may be preferable to selling existing investments abruptly.

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The central message is that diversification must extend beyond asset-class labels. Understanding how different investments respond to inflation, economic shocks and market volatility could become increasingly important in 2027.

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