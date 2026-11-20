The announcement follows the AI Enablement for MSMEs Leadership Dialogue held in New Delhi on November 20, bringing together policymakers, industry representatives and entrepreneurs to discuss opportunities and challenges associated with AI adoption.

How will AI benefit small businesses?

India has approximately 10 crore MSMEs, making the sector critical to employment, entrepreneurship and economic growth. However, smaller businesses often face challenges in adopting emerging technologies because of limited technical expertise, financial resources and implementation support.

AI could help bridge some of these gaps by automating repetitive tasks, improving customer communication, simplifying inventory management and supporting business decision-making.

For instance, small retailers could use AI tools to monitor stock levels, while manufacturers could improve production planning. Service-based enterprises could deploy AI for customer queries, marketing and administrative activities.

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Such applications could potentially reduce operational costs and improve productivity, although actual benefits would depend on implementation and sustained usage.

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Microsoft introduces multilingual AI chatbot

Microsoft India and Samhita-CGF also unveiled a multilingual AI chatbot designed to help MSMEs continue learning and applying AI after completing the training programme.

The chatbot will support regional languages, potentially making AI adoption easier for entrepreneurs who face language barriers. The partners plan to expand its availability nationwide.

“India’s next leap of growth depends on how we democratize AI, so that even the smallest businesses can adopt it without the barriers of expertise, time and cost,” said Dr Deepak Bagla, Mission Director, Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog.

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Can AI improve employment and productivity?

Microsoft believes AI adoption could help small businesses become more competitive while enabling employees to focus on higher-value activities.

Sanjay Chadha, General Manager, Corporate, External and Legal Affairs, Microsoft India and South Asia, said India's digital public infrastructure had brought millions of MSMEs into the digital economy, while AI could drive the next phase of productivity growth.

National AI adoption playbook planned

Microsoft and Samhita-CGF are also developing a National MSME AI Adoption Playbook based on learning experiences from 6,000 programme participants. The proposed framework will document practical applications, implementation challenges and success stories to help industry associations, incubators and government institutions support wider adoption. The larger challenge will be ensuring that initial AI training translates into measurable productivity improvements and sustained business growth.

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