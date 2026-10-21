The India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) have forecast that air quality is likely to remain poor over the coming days.

Dust-control measures tightened

Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said agencies had been directed to strengthen dust-control measures and expand mechanical road sweeping.

“Under GRAP-I, stricter measures have been implemented for all dust-mitigation parameters. Instructions have been issued to ensure that mechanical road sweepers cover 100% of roads from today,” he said.

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Stage I measures include a ban on coal and firewood in tandoors at hotels, restaurants and open eateries. Restrictions also apply to the use of diesel generators.

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What GRAP Stage I means

GRAP is a set of emergency measures aimed at preventing further deterioration in air quality. Stage I applies when the AQI is between 201 and 300, with stricter measures introduced as pollution levels rise.

The GRAP sub-committee of the CAQM has directed agencies across the NCR to enforce the measures immediately and maintain strict vigilance. Residents have also been urged to follow the citizen charter under Stage I.

The directions cover Delhi and NCR areas in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

The sub-committee will continue to monitor air quality and forecasts before deciding on further action.