According to PTI, Air India's board discussed several financial and operational challenges, including higher fuel expenses, cost rationalisation and potential synergies with its low-cost subsidiary, Air India Express.

Rising costs complicate turnaround plans

Air India's financial performance has been affected by a combination of external and operational challenges.

Higher aviation turbine fuel prices have pushed up operating expenses, while restrictions on Pakistani airspace have disrupted long-haul international flights, adding to operational costs.

The airline is also facing supply-chain constraints that have delayed aircraft deliveries, affecting its fleet expansion and modernisation plans.

These challenges have emerged as Air India seeks to upgrade passenger services, expand its international network and strengthen its position in the global aviation market.

Advertisement

MUST READ: Air India CEO Tewolde Gebremariam to outline turnaround priorities amid mounting losses

Tata Sons chairman reviews financial performance

The airline's board meeting, chaired by Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran, took place at Air India's headquarters in Gurugram on Friday.

According to sources cited by PTI, discussions focused on financial performance, operational efficiency and measures to contain rising expenditure.

The meeting comes as Air India continues implementing its transformation strategy, aimed at improving service standards, strengthening operations and achieving sustainable profitability.

ALSO READ: Air India Express gets new CEO: Meet Deepak Rajawat, the man who helped build Vistara

Air India Express integration under consideration

One of the key areas discussed was the possibility of closer operational coordination between Air India and Air India Express.

Advertisement

The board reportedly examined opportunities to reduce costs through greater integration, improved resource utilisation and operational synergies between the two carriers.

Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Tewolde Gebremariam, who assumed charge on October 1, has been focusing on cost-reduction initiatives.

According to PTI, the airline has established a multidisciplinary team to identify potential savings and improve cost efficiency across operations.

Air India's board includes Chandrasekaran, Gebremariam, independent directors Sanjiv Mehta, Alice G Vaidyan and P R Ramesh, and non-executive directors P B Balaji and Goh Choon Phong.

Air India is jointly owned by Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines. Goh Choon Phong also serves as Singapore Airlines' chief executive.

The latest financial pressures underline the challenges facing Air India's turnaround, particularly as the airline balances investments in fleet modernisation and service improvements with the need to control costs and restore profitability.

DO READ: Flying from Delhi, Mumbai to New York? Air India brings back non-stop flights, cuts journey by 5 hours