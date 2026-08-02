IMD monsoon forecast: Heavy rain alert for multiple states till August 8; northeast on high watch

According to the IMD's All India Weather Forecast Bulletin issued on August 2, prevailing monsoon conditions remain favourable for widespread rainfall over multiple regions, supported by active weather systems. The weather department has advised residents in vulnerable areas to monitor local forecasts as heavy rainfall could lead to waterlogging, flooding and disruptions to transport.

Very heavy rainfall over Northeast, East India

The IMD has forecast very heavy rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya during August 2-6, while Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are likely to receive heavy rainfall during the same period.

In eastern India, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall during August 2-5, while Bihar is likely to witness heavy rainfall on August 2 and 3. Isolated heavy showers are also forecast over Jharkhand on August 2.

Rain to continue across northwest India

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Northwest India is expected to remain under the influence of active monsoon conditions over the coming days. The IMD has forecast widespread rainfall over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan through the week.

Heavy rainfall is likely over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during August 2-7, while isolated heavy showers are also expected over Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh on select days during the forecast period.

Central India to receive widespread showers

The IMD has predicted fairly widespread to widespread rainfall across Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh and adjoining regions through August 8.

Heavy rainfall is likely over east Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha during the next few days, with thunderstorms accompanied by lightning expected in several places.

Active monsoon over western and southern India

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In western India, rainfall activity is expected to continue over Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Gujarat, while isolated heavy rainfall is likely over parts of the region during the forecast period.

Across peninsular India, Kerala, coastal Karnataka, interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are also expected to witness spells of rain accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds over the next week.

Thunderstorms and gusty winds likely

Besides rainfall, the IMD has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching 30-50 kmph over several parts of the country, including northwest, central and peninsular India, during August 2-8.

The weather department has advised people living in flood-prone and hilly areas to remain alert as persistent heavy rainfall could trigger flash floods, landslides and waterlogging. Commuters have also been urged to check local weather updates before travelling, particularly in regions expected to receive intense rainfall over the coming days.