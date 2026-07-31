IMD red alert for Gujarat: Schools, colleges shut in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, other districts

READ THIS: From 40% deficit to near normal: How just two weeks changed India's monsoon

Ahmedabad Collector Bhavya Verma orders closure

In Ahmedabad, Collector Bhavya Verma ordered the closure of all government, grant-in-aid and private primary, secondary and higher secondary schools, as well as colleges, on July 31.

Advertisement

Following the Collector's directions, the District Education Officer (DEO) issued an order asking all educational institutions to remain shut and directed school authorities to immediately inform students, parents and staff through WhatsApp messages, SMS alerts, phone calls and other communication channels.

The administration said the decision was taken purely as a precaution to ensure the safety of students and staff in view of the Red Alert issued by the IMD. Authorities added that a decision on reopening institutions will be taken after reviewing the weather conditions.

Advertisement

Vadodara shuts educational institutions

In Vadodara, District Collector Dr Anil Dhameliya ordered the closure of anganwadis, government and private schools, higher secondary schools, Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), coaching centres, polytechnic institutes and colleges.

The district administration said the IMD has forecast heavy to extremely heavy rainfall along with winds of 45-55 kmph, making it unsafe for students to commute.

Kheda, Anand also announces holidays

Authorities in Kheda district announced that all anganwadis, schools, colleges and ITIs will remain closed on July 31 and August 1 following the weather warning. District Magistrate N. V. Upadhyay said the decision was taken to avoid any untoward incidents during the expected spell of heavy rain.

In neighbouring Anand, educational institutions have also been directed to remain closed. Meanwhile, Sardar Patel University postponed examinations scheduled for July 31, stating that revised dates will be announced later.

ALSO READ: From Odisha to Delhi: These states will see heavy rainfall as 2 weather systems merge

Officials urge residents to stay indoors

Surat Municipal Commissioner M. Nagarajan said civic authorities have initiated preventive measures in anticipation of strong winds and heavy rain.

"In view of the forecast of high-velocity winds, the Surat Municipal Corporation has begun checking the strength of hoardings, lowering high-mast street lights and closing certain roads as part of safety measures," Nagarajan said.

District administrations across Gujarat have urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel, stay away from waterlogged areas, electric poles and trees during thunderstorms, and follow official weather advisories until the severe weather subsides.

Disaster response intensified

Advertisement

The Gujarat government has stepped up disaster preparedness across vulnerable districts. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams have been deployed at strategic locations, while emergency control rooms have been activated to monitor the evolving situation.

Local administrations are closely tracking river water levels, inspecting flood-prone areas and preparing evacuation plans for low-lying localities if rainfall intensifies further.