ChatGPT finally comes to Linux: What the new desktop app means for users

ChatGPT app arrives on Linux

OpenAI has released a preview of its ChatGPT desktop app for Linux, making it available worldwide as of August 11. The app brings ChatGPT, ChatGPT Work and Codex into one desktop experience.

Must Read: Anthropic’s Claude AI is now built for India: AI model now supports local data processing; Why it matters?

The initial release supports desktop versions of Ubuntu 24.04 and 26.04 LTS, Debian 13, and Fedora 43 and 44. Other Linux distributions based on these platforms may also be compatible.

Advertisement

What can you do with the app?

For everyday users, the experience means you can access ChatGPT directly from your Linux desktop instead of opening a browser every time.

For developers, however, Codex is likely to be the bigger draw. OpenAI describes Codex as an AI coding agent that can handle engineering tasks such as building features, refactoring code, migrations and code reviews. It can work across ChatGPT, an editor and the terminal using the same account.

Must Read: OpenAI brings Premium Seats to ChatGPT Business with 5x more AI usage

The Linux launch also gives developers a more integrated way to use AI alongside their existing development environment.

Why this matters

Linux has been one of the most requested platforms for ChatGPT's desktop app, according to OpenAI. The company says the launch extends ChatGPT and Codex across every major desktop operating system.

Advertisement

OpenAI is arriving slightly later than Anthropic, which launched a Claude desktop app for Linux last month. Still, for Linux users who already rely on ChatGPT for research, writing or coding, the new app removes the need to depend entirely on a browser.

The app is currently available in preview, so you may see differences in features compared with ChatGPT's Windows and Mac applications as OpenAI continues developing the Linux version.