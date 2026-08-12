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ChatGPT finally comes to Linux: What the new desktop app means for users

ChatGPT finally comes to Linux: What the new desktop app means for users

OpenAI has launched a dedicated ChatGPT desktop app for Linux, giving users direct access to ChatGPT, Work and Codex without relying on a web browser.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Aug 12, 2026 1:50 PM IST
ChatGPT finally comes to Linux: What the new desktop app means for usersOpenAI brings its dedicated ChatGPT desktop app and Codex to Linux users worldwide

If you use Linux and rely on ChatGPT for work, coding or everyday tasks, accessing it has mostly meant opening a web browser. That is now changing. OpenAI has launched a dedicated ChatGPT desktop app for Linux, bringing its AI assistant directly to the desktop for the first time.

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The preview version combines ChatGPT with Work and Codex, giving you a single place to ask questions, work on documents and handle coding tasks. The move also gives Linux users a more integrated alternative to using ChatGPT entirely through a browser.

ChatGPT app arrives on Linux

OpenAI has released a preview of its ChatGPT desktop app for Linux, making it available worldwide as of August 11. The app brings ChatGPT, ChatGPT Work and Codex into one desktop experience.

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The initial release supports desktop versions of Ubuntu 24.04 and 26.04 LTS, Debian 13, and Fedora 43 and 44. Other Linux distributions based on these platforms may also be compatible.

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What can you do with the app?

For everyday users, the experience means you can access ChatGPT directly from your Linux desktop instead of opening a browser every time.

For developers, however, Codex is likely to be the bigger draw. OpenAI describes Codex as an AI coding agent that can handle engineering tasks such as building features, refactoring code, migrations and code reviews. It can work across ChatGPT, an editor and the terminal using the same account.

Must Read: OpenAI brings Premium Seats to ChatGPT Business with 5x more AI usage

The Linux launch also gives developers a more integrated way to use AI alongside their existing development environment.

Why this matters

Linux has been one of the most requested platforms for ChatGPT's desktop app, according to OpenAI. The company says the launch extends ChatGPT and Codex across every major desktop operating system.

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OpenAI is arriving slightly later than Anthropic, which launched a Claude desktop app for Linux last month. Still, for Linux users who already rely on ChatGPT for research, writing or coding, the new app removes the need to depend entirely on a browser.

The app is currently available in preview, so you may see differences in features compared with ChatGPT's Windows and Mac applications as OpenAI continues developing the Linux version.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Aug 12, 2026 1:50 PM IST
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