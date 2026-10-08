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INDIA Bloc protest: Kharge hosts second lunch for Opposition MPs ahead of Rajghat march

INDIA Bloc protest: Kharge hosts second lunch for Opposition MPs ahead of Rajghat march

Congress general secretary K C Venugopal said the Opposition has also sought an appointment with President Droupadi Murmu to present its concerns

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 8, 2026 5:24 PM IST
INDIA Bloc protest: Kharge hosts second lunch for Opposition MPs ahead of Rajghat marchThe lunch, held at Moets in Connaught Place, was the second consecutive day on which the Congress hosted

The INDIA bloc intensified its protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Thursday, with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge hosting Opposition MPs for lunch in Connaught Place before the leaders headed towards Rajghat to stage a protest.

The lunch, held at Moets in Connaught Place, was the second consecutive day on which the Congress hosted Opposition leaders seeking the resignation of the CEC. The gathering also saw the participation of parties that were absent from Wednesday’s meeting, including the Samajwadi Party, Shiv Sena-UBT and NCP-SCP.

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READ THIS: Delhi Police impose curfew at Jantar Mantar amid Congress protest, DCP urges respectful treatment of MPs

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, along with Kharge, was present at the meeting. Other Congress leaders included Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, K C Venugopal, Jairam Ramesh, Vivek Tankha, Manickam Tagore, Jothimani, Rajiv Shukla and Deepender Hooda. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy also attended.

Opposition leaders demand action against Election Commission

The latest meeting comes amid growing Opposition anger against the Election Commission and CEC Gyanesh Kumar. INDIA bloc leaders have been protesting for three consecutive days, demanding Kumar's resignation and raising concerns over the conduct of elections.

TMC's Abhishek Banerjee, Menaka Guruswamy, Saket Gokhale and Samirul Islam, along with SP leaders Rajeev Rai and Mohibbullah, were among those present. CPI(M) MP John Brittas, CPI's P Sandosh and RJD MP Sudhakar Singh also attended the lunch.

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Speaking about the continuing protests, Brittas said the Opposition's agitation would continue until the CEC steps down.

"This is a perpetual agitation. Will Gyanesh Kumar put in his papers, we will continue to protest," he said.

RJD MP Sudhakar Singh also said the Opposition's "fight for justice" would continue until Kumar resigns.

INDIA bloc seeks meeting with President Murmu

Congress general secretary K C Venugopal said the Opposition has also sought an appointment with President Droupadi Murmu to present its concerns.

According to Venugopal, the first request was sent on October 2, followed by another letter on October 5 containing the names of INDIA bloc leaders. The Opposition had requested a meeting on October 7, 8 or 9, but has not received a response so far.

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"We will wait for tomorrow also," Venugopal said.

Congress MP Deepender Hooda alleged that Opposition leaders were denied permission to meet the Election Commissioners and were also not allowed to stage their protest at Jantar Mantar.

ALSO READ: ‘Gyanesh, it’s done bro’: Rahul Gandhi calls for CEC’s resignation in march to Parliament House complex

He accused the government and the Election Commission of attempting to suppress the Opposition's voice and said the protest would continue.

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi at centre of Wednesday's protest

The Opposition's latest mobilisation follows dramatic scenes during Wednesday's protest. INDIA bloc MPs had attempted to march towards the Election Commission but were stopped by security personnel.

Rahul Gandhi resisted attempts to place him inside a police van, while Opposition MPs confronted security personnel during the detention attempts. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was also seen sitting on the road while holding a copy of the Constitution.

The confrontation came a day after INDIA bloc MPs marched from Parliament, with Rahul Gandhi staging an eight-hour sit-in at Akashvani Bhawan. On Wednesday, the protest shifted to Jantar Mantar.

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Published on: Oct 8, 2026 5:24 PM IST
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