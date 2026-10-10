INDIA bloc to step up fight over voting rights, announces Delhi protest on Monday

The announcement comes amid the opposition's ongoing campaign against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and its demand for accountability from the Election Commission of India (ECI).

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INDIA bloc to intensify fight over voting rights

Venugopal said the INDIA bloc was determined to continue its agitation to safeguard citizens' voting rights and ensure the integrity of the electoral process.

The opposition has raised concerns over the SIR exercise, alleging that the revision of electoral rolls could affect eligible voters. The Election Commission's role and the conduct of the revision process have become major points of confrontation between opposition parties and the BJP-led government.

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The bloc has been seeking action over what it describes as irregularities in the electoral process and has stepped up its efforts to bring the issue before constitutional authorities.

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Venugopal targets Modi, Amit Shah over CEC row

Venugopal also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of attempting to shield Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. He alleged that the government's response to the opposition's campaign reflected its unease over the protests.

"PM Modi is behaving like a leader nearing his downfall. He is afraid of the opposition's protests," Venugopal alleged, according to the PTI report.

He further claimed that measures, including the closure of metro stations, were being taken to manage protesters. Venugopal said the Congress and the INDIA bloc would continue their struggle until the electoral process and system became free and fair.