India fully withdraws its troops from Maldives ahead of May 10 deadline

India has withdrawn all its troops from Maldives, the Maldivian government confirmed, ahead of the May 10 deadline that was set by President Mohamed Muizzu. Muizzu, widely believed to be a pro-China leader, had set May 10 as a deadline for complete withdrawal of Indian military personnel from the island nation. The president, during his election campaign last year, had pledged this repatriation move.

Maldivian President’s Office Chief Spokesperson Heena Waleed confirmed to Sun.mv news portal that the last batch of Indian soldiers stationed in Maldvies has been repatriated. The number of soldiers stationed would be disclosed later.

The Indian military personnel who were stationed in Maldives operated and maintained two helicopters and Dornier aircraft that India had gifted earlier. There were around 89 Indian soldiers as per official documents, and 51 of those were repatriated to India on Monday.

The first two batches of Indian personnel had returned to India and the deputation of the technical personnel has also taken place, said External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Thursday.

This confirmation comes after Maldivian Foreign Minister Moosa Zameer visited External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in India ahead of the repatriation. Both the ministers held ‘extensive discussions’ on bilateral ties and regional security issues.

"If you go back to 1965 when Maldives became independent, India was one of the first countries to recognize Maldives... we have been very clear that we want to have a very good relationship and deepen our relationship," said Moosa Zameer, adding that economic cooperation with India has been an integral part of Maldivian economy.