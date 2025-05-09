'Always verify before sharing': PIB debunks claims of explosion at Jammu Air Force Base

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) on Friday debunked the claims of an explosion at the Jammu Air Force base being made in several social media posts. As per PIB Fact Check, the image being circulated is an old one.

The image is completely unrelated to the Jammu Air Force Base and is, in fact, from the Kabul Airport blast in August 2021. One of these posts read: "Multiple impacts on India's Jammu Air Force Base confirmed."

PIB wrote in its post on X (formerly Twitter): "Explosion at Jammu Air Force Base? Here's the truth! An old image is being circulated with false claims of multiple explosions at the Jammu Air Force Base in India. #PIBFactCheck. This image is from the Kabul Airport blast in August 2021. Here’s a report from that time. Don’t fall for misinformation. Always verify before sharing (sic)!"

In another development, PIB debunked a video circulated on social media claiming that the Pakistani military destroyed an Indian post. PIB said that the claim by Pakistani social media users is "completely false" and the video is "staged.

PIB's post also said that the Indian Army has no unit by the name -- "20 Raj Battalion". "This is part of a coordinated propaganda campaign aimed at creating panic and misleading the public," the post read.

Meanwhile, Pakistan fired missiles and drones in an attempt to target the Jammu airport, leading to a total blackout in Jammu city and surrounding areas, as per news agencies.

Officials have confirmed that the Jammu Airport, which also houses an air force base, is unaffected despite the Pakistani attack. They also said that the Indian air defence systems promptly neutralised many Pakistani drones, and air raid sirens were activated.

A total of 8 Pakistani missiles were aimed towards Kashmir, which were all "intercepted and blocked by Air Defence Units." The attacks were directed at Satwari, Samba, Ranbir Singh Pura, and Arnia.