India summons Pakistan envoy over Ferozepur border incident, rejects Islamabad’s allegations

“The Pakistani side was informed that three individuals infiltrated into Indian territory and despite multiple warnings by BSF to return to Pakistan, continued to move towards the border fence. The BSF was compelled to engage them for posing an imminent security threat. This incident highlights a clear pattern of repeated cross-border movement by armed narcotics syndicates operating from Pakistan.”

Pakistan, however, has alleged that the two men were civilians and accused Indian forces of using lethal force against unarmed individuals. India has rejected those allegations and maintained that the individuals had infiltrated Indian territory despite warnings.

India’s key points to Pakistan

- India summoned Pakistan’s Chargé d’Affaires: The Ministry of External Affairs summoned the Chargé d’Affaires of the Pakistan High Commission to lodge India’s strong protest over the continued facilitation of illegal cross-border infiltration from Pakistan. India also categorically rejected what it called baseless and motivated allegations regarding the Ferozepur incident of October 2.

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- India’s account of the border incident: The Pakistani side was informed that three individuals infiltrated into Indian territory and, despite multiple warnings by the BSF to return to Pakistan, continued to move towards the border fence. The BSF was compelled to engage them for posing an imminent security threat.

- India raises cross-border movement and drug smuggling: India said the incident highlights a clear pattern of repeated cross-border movement by armed narcotics syndicates operating from Pakistan. The Government of Pakistan was urged to investigate cross-border infiltration, drug-smuggling activities and the alleged complicity of Pakistan Border Guarding Forces, and take appropriate remedial measures.

- Call to respect the International Border: Pakistan was urged to ensure respect for the sanctity of the International Border and strictly observe relevant bilateral arrangements.

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- Pakistan asked to prevent unauthorised movement: India called on Pakistan to mandate its forces to exercise effective control to prevent unauthorised movement from its side and take definitive measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.

The statement sets out India’s account and links the incident to repeated cross-border movement by armed narcotics syndicates.

The MEA also urged Pakistan to respect the International Border, comply with bilateral arrangements and prevent unauthorised movement.

The incident comes amid continued security concerns along the India-Pakistan border, where infiltration and alleged drug-smuggling activities remain contentious issues between the two countries. The latest exchange also highlights continuing differences over incidents along the International Border and the conduct of security forces operating along the border.