US Green Card lottery 2027: Are Indian applicants eligible? Latest update explained

The appeals court clarified that its decision did not endorse the government's suspension of the programme. However, it found that Red Eagle Law, which challenged the suspension, had not established sufficient legal grounds to compel the government to reopen registrations.

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Why has the US Green Card lottery been suspended?

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The US State Department announced in November 2025 that changes were being planned for the fiscal year 2027 Diversity Visa programme. The registration process was subsequently suspended in December 2025, leaving applicants without a confirmed schedule.

In August 2026, Red Eagle Law filed a lawsuit challenging the government's decision. On October 14, a federal district court in California directed the department to announce the registration schedule by October 29, open applications by November 1 and notify selected applicants by December 3.

However, the government challenged the order, prompting the Ninth Circuit to temporarily block its implementation. Consequently, the earlier deadlines are no longer confirmed.

What is the Diversity Visa programme?

Popularly known as the Green Card lottery, the Diversity Visa programme offers eligible applicants from countries with historically low levels of immigration to the US an opportunity to apply for permanent residency.

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The programme provides up to 55,000 immigrant visas annually through random selection. However, selection does not guarantee a Green Card. Applicants must meet eligibility requirements, submit documentation, undergo background checks and complete the required visa interview.

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Are Indian applicants eligible?

India has generally been excluded from the programme because of its high levels of immigration to the US. Eligibility is typically determined by country of birth rather than citizenship or current residence.

Certain applicants may qualify through a spouse's country of birth or, in specific circumstances, a parent's country of birth, subject to programme rules.