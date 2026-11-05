UPSC Civil Services Mains 2026 result declared: Check how to download result PDF

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The result was announced on Thursday. Candidates whose roll numbers appear in the list have been shortlisted for the interview stage. The commission has clarified that their candidature remains provisional, subject to verification of eligibility and supporting documents.

UPSC Civil Services Mains result 2026: How to check

Candidates can follow these steps to check and download the UPSC Civil Services Mains Result 2026:

Visit the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in. Navigate to the ‘What’s New’ section or the ‘Written Results’ section. Look for the link titled ‘Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2026’. Click on the result link to open the PDF containing the list of qualified candidates. Advertisement Press Ctrl + F on a computer, or use the search function on a mobile device, to enter your roll number. Check whether your roll number appears in the list. Download the PDF and save it for future reference.

Candidates can also visit the official UPSC results page to access the commission’s examination results.

What to do next?

Candidates who have cleared the written examination will be called for the Personality Test, the next stage of the Civil Services Examination. UPSC will announce the interview dates and schedule in due course. The interviews will be conducted at the commission’s office at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi.

The commission will make e-Summon Letters available on its official website, upsc.gov.in, and the online application portal, upsconline.nic.in. No physical summons will be issued.

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Qualified candidates must also complete or update the required details in their online application forms between November 11 and November 25, up to 6 pm. This includes updating educational qualifications and uploading supporting documents wherever applicable. Candidates who fail to complete the mandatory submission process will not be issued e-Summon Letters.

UPSC has advised candidates to keep their original certificates supporting age, educational qualifications and reservation claims ready for verification during the interview. Candidates seeking applicable reservation or relaxation benefits must produce the required certificates in accordance with the commission’s prescribed eligibility rules.

The marksheets of all candidates will be uploaded on the UPSC website within 15 days of the declaration of the final result, following the completion of Personality Tests. They will remain available for 30 days.