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2.9 magnitude earthquake hits Haryana, residents report blast-like sound

2.9 magnitude earthquake hits Haryana, residents report blast-like sound

Earthquakes can sometimes produce a sudden rumbling, booming or explosive sound, particularly when they occur close to the surface

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 5, 2026 9:20 PM IST
2.9 magnitude earthquake hits Haryana, residents report blast-like soundकिश्तवाड़ में भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए.

A magnitude 2.9 earthquake struck Faridabad in Haryana on Thursday evening, November 5, triggering concern among residents in parts of the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) after a loud, blast-like sound was reported.

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at 6:33:20 pm IST, with its epicentre located near Faridabad, Haryana. The tremor originated at a depth of 5 km, while the recorded coordinates were 28.386 degrees north latitude and 77.258 degrees east longitude.

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In a post on X, the NCS confirmed the earthquake's magnitude, location, depth and time of occurrence. The agency also shared a link to its earthquake information platform for further details.

The relatively shallow depth of the earthquake may have contributed to its being felt near the epicentre. However, the magnitude alone does not determine how strongly a tremor is experienced, as factors such as depth, distance from the epicentre, local ground conditions and building structures can influence its effects.

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Why did the earthquake sound like a blast?

Earthquakes can sometimes produce a sudden rumbling, booming or explosive sound, particularly when they occur close to the surface. Seismic waves can cause the ground and nearby structures to vibrate, while sound waves generated by the rupture and movement of the ground may be perceived as a loud bang.

Shallow earthquakes can be felt more strongly near their epicentres because seismic waves travel a shorter distance before reaching the surface. In some circumstances, this can make the event feel abrupt and startling.

However, a reported blast-like sound does not, by itself, establish the precise cause of the noise. Further information would be needed to determine whether the sound was directly associated with the earthquake or had another source.

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Published on: Nov 5, 2026 9:20 PM IST
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