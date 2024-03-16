Indian Navy thwarts Somali pirate hijacking attempts on bulk carrier

The Indian Navy announced on Saturday that it had intercepted a Maltese-flagged bulk carrier, MV Ruen, hijacked by Somali pirates, demanding their surrender. The operation occurred on Friday when the pirate-occupied vessel reportedly opened fire on an Indian warship in international waters.



The navy had ordered the pirates to surrender and release both the vessel and any hostages onboard, as mentioned in a statement released on X (previously Twitter). The MV Ruen, hijacked near Yemen's Socotra island, around 240 kilometers (150 miles) off Somalia, had been under pirate control since December 14, with 18 crew members onboard.

"The pirates onboard the vessel have been called upon to surrender and release the vessel and any civilians they may be holding against their will," the navy said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter.



While Somali pirate activity has decreased in recent years, there is growing apprehension it might rise due to political instability and escalating chaos in the region, including attacks on global shipping by Yemen's Houthi rebels.



India has started to exhibit its naval power throughout international waters, including anti-piracy patrols and a publicized deployment near the Red Sea to safeguard vessels from attacks during Israel's conflict with Hamas.



The Indian Navy has already assisted at least four merchant vessels previously attacked by Houthi rebels in high seas. Current Indian forces include three guided missile destroyers and reconnaissance aircraft.